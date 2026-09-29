Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bestseller, D'Orc, darkness, energon, Ghost Machine, gi joe, invincible, massive-verse, rom, terminal, tiny onion, top ten image, transformers

Terminal, Invincible & D'orc: Image Top 10 Comics In July/August 2026

Terminal, Invincible and D'orc lead Image Top 10 Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in July and August 2026

Article Summary Image Top Ten Comics for July and August 2026 spotlight Terminal, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast and D'Orc.

Robert Kirkman dominates Image’s ordered comics charts with Terminal, Transformers, Void Rivals and G.I. Joe.

Image Top Ten collections show D'Orc Vol. 1 leading, with Invincible, Void Rivals, Hyde Street and Radiant Black.

July and August rankings reveal strong debuts, surprise hits and how store orders differ from real customer sales.

The following charts show both the top ten ordered comic books and graphic novels in July 2026 and the top ten comic books from August 2026. You can see the power of Robert Kirkman at play with Terminal, Invincible and the Energon Universe, as well as James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion smorgasbord of Exquisite Corpses and Brett Bean's D'orc blowing many old favourites away. But it's notable that Ghost Machine, Top Cow, The Massive-Verse, and titles such as Wrestle Heist and Starhenge do better, comparatively, when collected, and D'Orc tops that list as well. Image Comics is the only comics publisher that issues such lists for its own sales, though not the sales numbers or how they rank against each other. And these are all orders from stores; they do not count actual sales to customers or any returns from bookstores to Image Comics, when applicable.

Top 10 Ordered Comics From Image Comics in July 2026

Top 10 Ordered Graphic Novels/Collections From Image Comics in July 2026

Top 10 Ordered Comics From Image Comics in August 2026

These, by the way, were my guesses for July and August... I didn't do too badly, though I did overestimate Spawn and Youngblood titles… always good to be corrected. How badly wrong will my September guess turn out to have been?

July 2026…

Terminal #1 M.A.S.K. #2 Battle Beast #11 Transformers 34 Rascal Randy 1 D'orc #6 Badrock #1 Spawn 377 She-Spawn 3, Fireborn 4

August 2026…

Terminal #2, GI Joe #25 Battle Beast #12 Transformers #35 M.A.S.K. #3 Hammerfist #1 D'orc #7 Rascal Randy #2 Spawn #378 Ice Cream Man #46

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