Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg

That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 21st June 2026

Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest comics news, with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leading the pack again.

Marvel’s September 2026 solicitations, Firefly’s return, and John Byrne news fill out the top ten trending list.

LITG also looks back at past June 21 headlines, from Kevin Smith crossovers to Homelander and Jack Kirby.

Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kevin Smith to write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover

LITG two years ago, Homelander

LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG five years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

LITG seven years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Andreyko , writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.

, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77. Tyler Kirkham , artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2

, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2 Jamie Boardman , former Marketing Director at Titan Comics

, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics John E. Workman Jr , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Mike Marano , writer on Holmes Inc.

, writer on Holmes Inc. Guy Dorian Sr , artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.

, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents. Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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