Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg
That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 21st June 2026
Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
Article Summary
- Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest comics news, with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leading the pack again.
- Marvel’s September 2026 solicitations, Firefly’s return, and John Byrne news fill out the top ten trending list.
- LITG also looks back at past June 21 headlines, from Kevin Smith crossovers to Homelander and Jack Kirby.
Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover
- Marvel Pulls Spider-Man John Romita Cover- Daily LITG, 20th June 2026
- Marvel Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Joss Whedon's Firefly Returns, New Series By Mark Russell & Lorenzo Re
- John Byrne "Opposite of Alan Moore": No MCU Fan But Likes Getting Paid
- The Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week And Publisher Marketshare
- Andy Weir, Writer Of The Martian & Project Hail Mary Returns To Comics
- John Wagner, Creator Of Judge Dredd, Gets An MBE From The King
- Batman: Dark Knight Detective SDCC Edition Revealed by Beast Kingdom
- Absolute Superman #20 Preview: Four-Way Superhero Smackdown
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Vault Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026
- The Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List – 2 X Absolute
- Thiago de Moraes Sells World Rights to Don't Panic Poncho to Macmillan
- Marvel Pulls Spider-Man John Romita Cover- Daily LITG, 20th June 2026
LITG one year ago, Kevin Smith to write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover
- Kevin Smith To Write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover
- DC Comics' September 2025 Full Solicits – More Than Just Batman #1
- SCOOP: DC Comics Will Now Be Distributed In The USA By Universal
- Doctor Who Can Easily Be Fixed (But You're Not Going to Like It)
- Image Comics' Full September 2025 Solicits From Elvis To A Viking Moon
- X-Men, Blade, And Fantastic Four Sequel Updates
- Marvel Comics Full September 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Feeling Confident About Franchise's Future
- More And More ThunderCats In Dynamite's Full September 2025 Solicits
- 198 Comics Publishers, And Who Is Distributing Them In The USA Now
- The Book Of Nosferatu Launches in Ablaze September 2025 Full Solicits
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- The Toxic Crusaders Launches in Ahoy Comics' September 2025 Solicits
- Grimm Fairy Tales #100 In Zenescope Full September 2025 Solicits
- David Maisel Brings Ekos #2 To Aspen Press' September 2025 Solicits
- Ronda Rousey And Mike Deodato In AWA September 2025 Full Solicits
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch Unleashed in Archie September 2025 Solicits
- C.O.W. Boys Of Moo Mesa in Oni Press' Full September 2025 Solicits
- Mark Spears' Monsters #7 Comes To KeenSpot September 2025 Solicits
- C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa on Cover Of First Digital Diamond Previews
- Alex De Campi on Rogue Trooper in Rebellion September 2025 Solicits
- Something About The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 20th June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Homelander
- Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics As They Catch Up With Return Of The Jedi
- Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
- Full Marvel Comics September 2024 Solicits And Solicitations
- Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Screen Time in the Upcoming Sequel
- Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc
- Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
- The Hellverine Serves Out Vengeance with New Marvel Legends Figure
- SCOOP: Full IDW September 2024 Solicits With TMNT: Mutant Nation #1
- Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post
- Just A Little Black Book in AWA's September 2024 Solicits
- Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits
- Bulgilhan Press Joins Lunar Distribution For September 2024 Solicits
- Lipstick Cliqa Leaves Scout Comics For Execution Posse Record Company
- Afrofutures Is Heavy Metal Meets MAD For Black Future Narratives
- Sabir Pirzada & Sean Damien Hill's New Spirits Of Vengeance Ongoing
- After 17 Years, Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Datebook Vol 3 For October
- Carol Lay's Time Machine in Fantagraphics' September 2024 Solicits
- Garth Ennis & John McCrea Babs in Ahoy Comics September 2024 Solicits
- Geiger And Redcoat in Ghost Machine's September 2024 Solicits
- Full Dynamite September 2024 Solicits With Red Sonja & Thundercats
- Dave McKean & Bobby Joseph Judge The Week Junior Book Awards
- Alice Oseman Pop-Up Launches The Osemanverse in July in Shoreditch
LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back
Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released
- Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other
- The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
- Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
- The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift
- James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff
- The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction
- Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
- Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction
- Dave 'Watchmen' Gibbons Was Originally Asked To Draw Jupiter's Legacy
- Comic Store In Your Future – Is This Business Or Craziness?
- Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings
- Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150
- Prepare For Major Comics Delays as UPS Vote to Authorise Strikes
- Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists
- The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023
LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD
- Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
- Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results
- DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
- McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure
- The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
- Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX
- Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
- New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
- "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
- Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
- Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
- Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
- Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022
LITG five years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
- DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
- Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
- Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
- PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing
- The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction
- Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600
- Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
- Surplus Bomber Economics of Donald Duck in Volcano Valley, at Auction
- Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage
- Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls
- New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu
- YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures
- Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction
- Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023
- Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021
LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
- DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
- Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
- The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
- The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand
LITG seven years ago, Iron Man crosses over
A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
- Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
- A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
- And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
- A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
- 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
- Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
- Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
- John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
- Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
- Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
- Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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