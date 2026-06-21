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That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 21st June 2026

Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

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Article Summary

  • Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest comics news, with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leading the pack again.
  • Marvel’s September 2026 solicitations, Firefly’s return, and John Byrne news fill out the top ten trending list.
  • LITG also looks back at past June 21 headlines, from Kevin Smith crossovers to Homelander and Jack Kirby.

Marvel pulling the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Again. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover
  2. Marvel Pulls Spider-Man John Romita Cover- Daily LITG, 20th June 2026
  3. Marvel Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
  4. Joss Whedon's Firefly Returns, New Series By Mark Russell & Lorenzo Re
  5. John Byrne "Opposite of Alan Moore": No MCU Fan But Likes Getting Paid
  6. The Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week And Publisher Marketshare
  7. Andy Weir, Writer Of The Martian & Project Hail Mary Returns To Comics
  8. John Wagner, Creator Of Judge Dredd, Gets An MBE From The King
  9. Batman: Dark Knight Detective SDCC Edition Revealed by Beast Kingdom
  10. Absolute Superman #20 Preview: Four-Way Superhero Smackdown

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kevin Smith to write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover

 

kevin smith
Image: CBS Screencap (Kevin Smith)
  1. Kevin Smith To Write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover
  2. DC Comics' September 2025 Full Solicits – More Than Just Batman #1
  3. SCOOP: DC Comics Will Now Be Distributed In The USA By Universal
  4. Doctor Who Can Easily Be Fixed (But You're Not Going to Like It)
  5. Image Comics' Full September 2025 Solicits From Elvis To A Viking Moon
  6. X-Men, Blade, And Fantastic Four Sequel Updates
  7. Marvel Comics Full September 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  8. Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Feeling Confident About Franchise's Future
  9. More And More ThunderCats In Dynamite's Full September 2025 Solicits
  10. 198 Comics Publishers, And Who Is Distributing Them In The USA Now
  11. The Book Of Nosferatu Launches in Ablaze September 2025 Full Solicits
  12. Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
  13. The Toxic Crusaders Launches in Ahoy Comics' September 2025 Solicits
  14. Grimm Fairy Tales #100 In Zenescope Full September 2025 Solicits
  15. David Maisel Brings Ekos #2 To Aspen Press' September 2025 Solicits
  16. Ronda Rousey And Mike Deodato In AWA September 2025 Full Solicits
  17. Sabrina The Teenage Witch Unleashed in Archie September 2025 Solicits
  18. C.O.W. Boys Of Moo Mesa in Oni Press' Full September 2025 Solicits
  19. Mark Spears' Monsters #7 Comes To KeenSpot September 2025 Solicits
  20. C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa on Cover Of First Digital Diamond Previews
  21. Alex De Campi on Rogue Trooper in Rebellion September 2025 Solicits
  22. Something About The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 20th June, 2025

LITG two years ago, Homelander

  1. Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics As They Catch Up With Return Of The Jedi
  2. Marvel's Next Avengers Will Be A Team Made Up Of Villains (Spoilers)
  3. The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
  4. Full Marvel Comics September 2024 Solicits And Solicitations
  5. Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Screen Time in the Upcoming Sequel
  6. Zeb Wells & John Romita To Quit Amazing Spider-Man After Final Arc
  7. Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
  8. The Hellverine Serves Out Vengeance with New Marvel Legends Figure
  9. SCOOP: Full IDW September 2024 Solicits With TMNT: Mutant Nation #1
  10. Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post
  11. Just A Little Black Book in AWA's September 2024 Solicits
  12. Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits
  13. Bulgilhan Press Joins Lunar Distribution For September 2024 Solicits
  14. Lipstick Cliqa Leaves Scout Comics For Execution Posse Record Company
  15. Afrofutures Is Heavy Metal Meets MAD For Black Future Narratives
  16. Sabir Pirzada & Sean Damien Hill's New Spirits Of Vengeance Ongoing
  17. After 17 Years, Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Datebook Vol 3 For October
  18. Carol Lay's Time Machine in Fantagraphics' September 2024 Solicits
  19. Garth Ennis & John McCrea Babs in Ahoy Comics September 2024 Solicits
  20. Geiger And Redcoat in Ghost Machine's September 2024 Solicits
  21. Full Dynamite September 2024 Solicits With Red Sonja & Thundercats
  22. Dave McKean & Bobby Joseph Judge The Week Junior Book Awards
  23. Alice Oseman Pop-Up Launches The Osemanverse in July in Shoreditch

LITG three years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

  1. Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
  2. One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released
  3. Kang Spoils Upcoming Avenger Threats to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
  4. Emma Frost And Tony Stark To Marry, They Deserve Each Other
  5. The Flash Stumbles, Elemental No Better At Weekend Box Office
  6. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  7. Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)
  8. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
  9. The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift
  10. James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff
  11. The Horror of Reed Crandall's Doll Man #42 Cover, at Auction
  12. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan Back to Life for Emma Frost & Iron Man Wedding
  13. Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction
  14. Dave 'Watchmen' Gibbons Was Originally Asked To Draw Jupiter's Legacy
  15. Comic Store In Your Future – Is This Business Or Craziness?
  16. Ryan Stegman Goes Variant for Image Comics & KLC's Kill Your Darlings
  17. Something Is Killing The Children #1 Pen & Ink Sells For $150
  18. Prepare For Major Comics Delays as UPS Vote to Authorise Strikes
  19. Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists
  20. The Kirby Family in The Daily LITG, the 19th of June, 2023

LITG four years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
THE X-FILES ('The X-Files' image courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
  1. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  2. The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD
  3. Gerard Way & Grant Morrison's Batman Punk Song & Arkham Asylum 2
  4. Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results
  5. DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
  6. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  7. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
  8. McFarlane Reveals Target Exclusive Line Art Variant Batman Figure
  9. The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt
  10. Scott Reed Swipes the 80s for 'Saga Of A Doomed Universe' #1 From CEX
  11. Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
  12. New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
  13. "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
  15. Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
  16. Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
  17. Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022

LITG five years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series

Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
Star Wars: The Black Series in The Daily LITG Credit: Hasbro
  1. Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
  2. Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
  3. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  5. Shadow Ho-Oh Is Now Live In Pokémon GO: June 2021
  6. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  7. Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
  8. DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
  9. Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
  10. Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
  11. PrintWatch: White #1 Gets 40,000 Orders and Second Printing
  12. The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction
  13. Amazing Spider-Man #667 Gabrielle Dell'Otto Variant Sells For $33,600
  14. Olivier Coipel New Designs For I Am Batman From DC Comics
  15. Surplus Bomber Economics of Donald Duck in Volcano Valley, at Auction
  16. Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage
  17. Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls
  18. New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu
  19. YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures
  20. Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction
  21. Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023
  22. Nick Spencer Swaps Spider-Man For Substack, Daily LITG 19th June 2021

LITG six years ago, Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool published an article on then-recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things do take a lot of time.

  1. Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
  2. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  3. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  4. It's Not Just Warren Ellis Either – The Daily LITG, June 19th 2020
  5. DC Comics Removes Warren Ellis Dinosaur Batman Story From Death Metal
  6. Full Marvel Comics September 2020 Solicitations – So Far
  7. The Good Place: Jacinto, Harper Comment on Megan Amram Tweets
  8. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  9. An Even Fuller Marvel Comics Solicitations for September 2020
  10. The Walmart Report: New 4 Packs, DC Supply, Diamond Demand

LITG seven years ago, Iron Man crosses over

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

  1. Today, Iron Man Crosses Over With The DC Comics Universe – Twice
  2. A Very Big Change for Bruce Wayne in Today's Batman #73 (Spoilers)
  3. And Now Another Major Change for Luthor in Today's Justice League #26 (Spoilers)
  4. A Very Big Change in Today's Aquaman #49 (Spoilers)
  5. 13 Things We Learned From Frank Miller's Clark Kent in Superman Year One #1 (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Marc Andreyko, writer on Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman, Wonder Woman '77.
  • Tyler Kirkham, artist on Green Lantern, Earth 2
  • Jamie Boardman, former Marketing Director at Titan Comics
  • John E. Workman Jr, comic book letterer.
  • Mike Marano, writer on Holmes Inc.
  • Guy Dorian Sr, artist on Rom, Marvel Comics Presents.
  • Justin F. Gabrie, former Marvel editor

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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