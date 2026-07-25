Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: j scott campbell, mary jane watson, sdcc

That J Scott Campbell Spider-Man Comic Is Finally Coming For 2027

That J Scott Campbell Spider-Man Comic Is Finally Coming For 2027... or so the San Diego Comic-Con hotel bars are saying...

Article Summary J Scott Campbell’s long-rumored Spider-Man comic with Jeph Loeb may finally be announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

The J Scott Campbell Spider-Man project is said to be a 12-issue series, with the full release targeted for 2027.

Bleeding Cool previously reported J Scott Campbell had already completed two issues, but the comic stalled for years.

Campbell said continuity changes derailed the original plan, though talk now suggests the Spider-Man comic is back on track.

It has been in the work for so long. So very long. But in the bars of San Diego Comic-Con this week, Bleeding Cool reporters got the word that yes, they would be announcing, finally, that J Scott Campbell is drawing a Spider-Man comic book, written by Jeph Loeb. Yes, that means the insides as well as the covers. And a full twelve issues as well. And maybe, just maybe, we might get a sneak peek inside Amazing Spider-Man #1000. We'll see. But you'll have to wait for 2027 for the whole thing. Might be announced this weekend, we'll see.

In 2021, Bleeding Cool reported that he had entirely finished drawing two issues of the comic. But he hasd been talking about this comic for twenty years now. Last we heard, he said, "I have a famous project that almost got off the ground with Jeph Loeb – there are many versions of that story, why that didn't happen, there are actually two issues in the can by the way, some people don't even know that there are two issues that exist. I mean Joe [Quesada]'s probably seen them, they do exist somewhere in a drawer somewhere, but that project just kind of kept getting bumped and, for various reasons. It just kind of kept getting behind, and continuity kind of marched on, and then it just kind of fell apart when it got out of continuity because it stopped making sense. And at the time, Jeph was really caught up in it being in continuity, and that's certainly legit. I don't begrudge him for that… he had had a lot of success with that, and at the time it was structured to be like Hush that he had done with Jim Lee, but for Spider-Man, and that was very much in the continuity of Batman. It was just hard to let that go, I think, but that was something I was really excited about. I don't know if I'd be as excited about it now because, at the time, I just hungered to draw Spider-Man; now I've done so many covers and things, it's not as new as it would have been back then." J Scott Campbell also talked most about this to Wizard Magazine, but that was back in 2006, telling them his plan was to do a year – or more.

SO IS YOUR GOAL TO DO 12 MONTHLY ISSUES?

CAMPBELL: It… may be more. Well see how it goes

LOEB- There is no formalized plan. What we're going to do is tell a story. and it may follow a model which is closer to Joss Whedon and John Cassaday than it is to Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch

CAMPBELL I'm excited about handing a solo character book. because it will open the book up and, in theory. I can get away from these 12-panel pages, three characters in every panel, seems to be what I did with WildSiderZ and Danger Girl. It's going to be real, liberating to almost like drawing the gags in the margins of MAD magazine.

LOEB One of the things Jeff and I have talked about is how much we want to open up the book. The first five pages of this story may be just Spider-Man swinging just to sort of get that scope and size. Sometimes, in many if you've move far enough away from it, going back to basics is actually new again. It's certainly what I found when I came onto Superman. Putting Clark back to work at the Daily Planet, it seemed like a revolutionary idea when in fact it just seemed like the only way things should be.

CAMPBELL: I'm also thrilled to not have to worry about self-promotion issues because Marvel's a machine when it comes to that. My whole career's pretty much been marked with books that were either created or partially created by me. so there have been multiple hats being worn juggling multiple aspects of the book. For once, I can just focus on creating great artwork without wearing all these other hats.

Twenty years on, is it finally time?

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