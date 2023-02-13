That Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 13th of February, 2023
An LITG runaround what people were reading on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and over the past five years, as well as comic book industry birthdays.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
- Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
- DC Comics To Revive Jack Kirby's Spirit World For 2023
- Sean Murphy's World's Finest: White Knight Does The Justice League
- Bryan Hitch Drawing The Authority, But Not Paid For Creating The MCU
- The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
- Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
- 1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released
- Today Is Vulpix GO Battle Day In Pokemon GO: February 2023
- DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure
LITG: Ten more stories you may prefer
- Opus Comics Cancels Bill & Ted Princesses, Deathgasm, Phantom Tomorrow
- Havo's Wager by Al Ewing & Nimit Malavia from 3W3M for Valentine's Day
- The Black Bat vs Batman Feud Hits Comics, Exciting Comics at Auction
- Heavy Metal Cancels Comics From Bart Sears, Christopher Priest & More
LITG one year ago, When James Gunn Likes Your Silly Tweet
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Today Is Hoppip Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Law & Order S21 Promo: For Jack, Making a Statement Isn't Enough
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
- Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
- Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
- Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
- DC Comics Switches Glossy Cardstock Covers To Matte Cardstock Covers
- Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
- The Watcher is Punished for His Actions in Trial of the Watcher #1
- JobWatch: Meagan Damore Moves To Marvel, Chris Arrant Moves On
- Raina Telgemeier Opens ComicsPRO Online Industry Event In Two Weeks
- DC To Publish Diana & Nubia, Sequel To Diana, Princess Of The Amazons
- Will Marvel Comics' Predator Be Rescheduled For September 2022?
- Tee Franklin Writes Niobe: World Of Asunda Comic Ahead Of HBO Show
- Vicky Fang Sells Ava Lin Graphic Novel Series To Candlewick
- The Swipe Files In The Daily LITG For The 12th February 2022
LITG two years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano
- The Mandalorian: Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Issues Statement
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Shiny Mew Debuts In New Pokémon GO Feature: Masterwork Research
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Buffy Star Trachtenberg: Whedon Wasn't Allowed in Room Alone with Her
- Is Hasbro Cancelling Future Cara Dune Star Wars Figures?
- Roman Reigns Announcement Set for WWE Smackdown Tonight
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Your Guide to "Charlie Week"
- The New Green Ranger is (Spoilers), Triggering First Appearances
- DC Comics Full May 2021 Solicitations – I Am Not Starfire
- Missy Meets The Third Doctor And The First Master In New Doctor Who
- Marvel Will Be Giving Us Baron Zemo's Siege Society In Heroes RebornGrunge Of Gen-13 Returns To DC Comics In May?
- Procter Valley Road With Morrison and Momoko – Thank FOC It's Friday
- DC Comics Delays Milestone Comics Relaunch To April
- PrintWatch Update: Star Wars High Republic #1 Gets Fourth Printing
- PrintWatch: Last Ronin, Deep Water, Radiant Black Get Second Prints
- Brockton Mckinney Films Tankers #1 by Robert Venditti, Juan Jose Ryp
- LATE: King In Black #5 Delay Now Delays Other Tie-In Comics
- Changes: Francesco Mobili Replaces Marco Fialla On Man-Thing
- DC Changes Name Of Batman: The Dark Knight to Batman: The Detective
LITG three years ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And looked at the original ending for Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy.
- SCOOP: Art, Details For Dark Nights Sequel, Death Metal, by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Was That Really How Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy #6 Was Meant To End? (Spoilers)
- Could Superman Be Getting Another New Identity – King Superman? (Spoilers for Superman #20, Supergirl #39 and Heroes)
- Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- Meet Gwen Stacy's New (Old) Boyfriend – Gwen Stacy #1 [SPOILERS]
- Will X-Men #9 Give Us An Intergalactic Cannonball Run?
- Days Of Past, Present and Future in Today's X-Men #6, X-Force #7 and Excalibur #7 (#Spoiler)
- Immortal Hulk to Solve Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Shortage? (Spoilers)
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
LITG four years ago, Grayskull was revealed
And Superman was a cold hard killer.
- Masters of the Universe MegaConstrux Castle Grayskull Revealed
- Will Superman Kill Darkseid? #DCEASED
- McFarlane Toys Announces License to Produce DC Comics Figures
- Newspaper Comic Non-Sequitur in Trouble for Hiding Profane Message to Donald Trump
- Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
Comic book industry birthdays.
ut comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France
- Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.
- Dan Forcey, former VP of Platinum Studios
- Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker
- John A. Peck, underground comics artist
- Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.