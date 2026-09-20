Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

That Reference In Absolute Batman: The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026

Did you get that reference In Absolute Batman #24 in The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026... we did....

Article Summary Absolute Batman #24 tops Bleeding Cool again, with its Batgirl first appearance reference driving major reader interest.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC December 2026 solicits to Doctor Who.

More standout reads include Image and Dynamite December 2026 solicits, DNX sales news, and a Flash Gordon twist.

LITG also looks back across past September 20 headlines, tracking years of comics, TV, games, and pop culture buzz.

That reference in Absolute Batman #24 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

That reference in Absolute Batman #24 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Endings

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

LITG four years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification

LITG five years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something

LITG six years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys

LITG seven years ago, we were promised a different 2020

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Josh Geppi , President of ComicWow

, President of ComicWow Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics

of MPH Comics Jason Walz , comic creator of Last Pick.

, comic creator of Last Pick. Comic book illustrator Job Yamen

Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art

of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art Comic writer B. Alex Thompson

Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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