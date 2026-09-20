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That Reference In Absolute Batman: The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026

Did you get that reference In Absolute Batman #24 in The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026... we did....

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #24 tops Bleeding Cool again, with its Batgirl first appearance reference driving major reader interest.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC December 2026 solicits to Doctor Who.
  • More standout reads include Image and Dynamite December 2026 solicits, DNX sales news, and a Flash Gordon twist.
  • LITG also looks back across past September 20 headlines, tracking years of comics, TV, games, and pop culture buzz.

That reference in Absolute Batman #24 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

That Reference In Absolute Batman: The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026
Absolute Batman #24

That reference in Absolute Batman #24 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Absolute Batman #24 Reference To The Very First Appearance Of Batgirl
  2. DC Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits
  3. Mondo Unveils New X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6-scale Jean Grey
  4. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Director On The New Time Period
  5. Image Comics Full Official December 2026 Solicits
  6. Dynamite Entertainment's Official Full December 2026 Solicits
  7. DC: Dark Legion Adds Dick Grayson Robin For Batman Day '26
  8. Doctor Who: Some Thoughts, Questions & Concerns About BBC's Tender
  9. DNX Smashes This Wednesday-To-Weekend's Top Ten Comics Bestseller List
  10. What If Flash Gordon Was Absolute Batman? A New Graphic Novel Asks

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Endings

Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5
  1. SPOILERS: Major Impact On Marvel Universe As Ultimate Universe Ends
  2. DC Comics' December 2025 Solicits For DC's K.O. But What About Batman?
  3. Absolute Wonder Woman #12 Gets Absolute Debut You've Been Waiting For
  4. Image Comics December 2025 Full Solicits, And No Digital For Criminal
  5. Yes, The Miles Morales Ultimate Origin Box Does Spell The Word "Boob"
  6. New Cyclops, Psylocke: Ninja & Deadpool #1 From Marvel In January 2026
  7. Marvel Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  8. Marvel Launches Sorcerer Supreme #1 In 2026… But Who? And By Whom?
  9. Wolverine Takes On the Hulk with Limited 1/6 Hot Toys Figure
  10. Courts Order Sparkle Pop To Cease Sales Of Diamond's Consigned Comics
  11. DC Comics Full December 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  12. White House Robot Romance Ends in Dstlry's December 2025 Solicits
  13. PROOF: Cyclops, Psylocke: Ninja & Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1s For 2026
  14. Dark Horse January 2026 Full Solicits- Witcher, Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk
  15. Boom Studios December 2025 Full Solicits With Briar & MMPR: Zord Quest
  16. Eltingville Club, Milk And Cheese And Dork In An Evan Dorkin Omnibus
  17. Oni Press December 2025 Full Solicits With Rick & Morty Blind Bag-Less
  18. Wonder Woman/Captain America in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2025

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits

  1. Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits Timeslides Into 2025
  2. McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail
  3. Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics
  4. The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
  5. Marvel To Launch A New Deadpool And Wolverine Ongoing Series In 2025
  6. That IDW $200 Page Rate Gossip From A Week-And-A-Half Ago
  7. DC- Christopher Cantwell & Sean Izaakse's Challengers Of The Unknown
  8. American Horror Stories Gets Official Huluween 2024 Teaser (VIDEO)
  9. The Remaining Member Of Absolute Power's Suicide Squad Revealed
  10. Red Hulk Returns In Sam Wilson: Captain America Marvel Series in 2025
  11. Christian Ward & Fábio Veras Create a New Two-Face Comic at DC
  12. Fireball: MLJ's Human Torch Debuts in Pep Comics #12, at Auction
  13. The Joys Of Parenthood in New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle
  14. Scott Pilgrim's Bryan Lee O'Malley & Leslie Hung Bring Back Snotgirl
  15. Titan Comics Publish Heat Seeker Variant Cover With Infinite Variety
  16. The Baseball Fandom of Robert Kanigher in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
  17. The Godless World Of Onee-Chan in Titan Comics December 2024 Solicits
  18. Conan The Barbarian's December 2024 Solicits From Titan Comics
  19. Parafrenic Launches in Cosmic Lion Productions' December 2024 Solicits
  20. New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction
  21. Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 20th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification

Season 2 Of The Mist Clarification- Daily LITG, 20th September 2022

  1. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
  2. Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
  3. When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
  4. Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
  5. Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
  6. So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
  7. Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure
  8. Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack
  9. Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  11. Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits
  12. Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits
  13. Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits
  14. The Strangest Phantom Lady Story Gets Even Stranger, at Auction
  15. I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits
  16. Radior and the Mystery of Dell's Key Ring Comics, Up for Auction
  17. FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein
  18. Comic Book Creators React To The Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
  19. High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction
  20. The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction
  21. Warren Ellis To Create Audio Drama Podcasts & The Return Of Injection
  22. Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits
  23. Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits
  24. Saying Goodbye in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2022

LITG five years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something

That Reference In Absolute Batman: The Daily LITG, 20th September 2026

  1. Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts
  2. Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
  3. Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  4. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?
  6. What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
  7. Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
  8. Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
  9. X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait
  10. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  11. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2 Review: A Big, Splashy Mess
  12. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  13. Star Trek: Year Five #24 Review: Spectacular
  14. When Marvel Published Black Panther's Origin – Avengers #87 At Auction
  15. Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year
  16. Iron Man's First Appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 Up for Auction
  17. X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside
  19. Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Review: It's Great
  20. The Instant Success of Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night 32, at Auction
  21. Batman '89 #2 Review: Refreshingly Effective
  22. Nominees For Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021
  23. End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
  24. Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits
  25. What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021

LITG six years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys

  1. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
  2. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  3. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  4. Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
  5. Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  6. Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
  7. The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
  8. Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
  9. Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
  10. WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
  11. DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
  12. Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
  13. Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
  14. Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
  15. B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits

LITG seven years ago, we were promised a different 2020

  1. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  2. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  3. When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
  4. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  5. "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
  6. DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
  7. "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
  8. House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
  9. Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
  10. Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
  3. DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
  4. Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
  5. It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
  • Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
  • Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
  • Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
  • Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
  • Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
  • Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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