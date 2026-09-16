Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: knull, mary jane watson, Queen In Black, Venomworld

*That* Venom Vision Of The Future Returns In Queen In Black (Spoilers)

*That* Venom vision of the future returns in Queen In Black as Mary Jane Watson gets a new role in the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

Article Summary Venom’s terrifying future form, Venomworld, returns in Queen In Black

Earlier Venom issues showed Eddie Brock witnessing a planet-sized symbiote future tied to Dylan Brock’s fate.

Queen In Black reveals the twist.

Mary Jane Watson takes center stage in Venom’s new world order.

For the launch of Queen In Black, Marvel Comics gave away "Venomworld" bouncing balls looking as below… saying "Fans can also inquire at their local comic shop regarding the availability of all-new VENOMWORLD BOUNCERS, a special promo item now available for retailers to order. The bouncers are 2.5cm balls shaped as Venom's terrifying ultimate form, VENOMWORLD. The concept of a symbiote-infested planet was introduced earlier in Al Ewing's run and will play a pivotal role in the saga that unfolds during QUEEN IN BLACK."

Spoilers, Marvel, spoilers! And indeed, it has popped up a few times. In Venom #29 back in 2024, by Al Ewing and Cafu, a time-travelling Eddie Brock views his final Venom form in the far future, a giant planet-covered version of the symbiote, as Venom consumes the whole world.

It popped up again in 2025… as a future that was barrelling towards them depending on whether or not Dylan Brock kept the Venom symbiote. Which he did not.

And in today's Queen In Black, the prophecies are fulfilled. First Queen In Black: Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 by Tom Waltz and Ze Carlos sees a victorious Knull, returning to Earth for his victory lap.

But it seems he has been beaten to it.

But maybe not in the way this was originally prophesied. The Earth hasn't been taken over by the Venom symbiote per se…

Rather, everyone on Earth is now the host of the Venom symbiote, with Mary Jane Watson as the hostess with the mostess and having to give the performance of her career to the entire world with a 100% viewing share…

Maybe that should be "Many Jane Watson"… The fight is back on… and we all have a part to play.

Queen In Black #4 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Paco Medina

VENOM ASCENDING! As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal. Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile. in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power… with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth? $4.99 9/16/26

VENOM ASCENDING! As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal. Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile. in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power… with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth? $4.99 9/16/26 Defenders Of Light And Dark #3 by Tom Waltz, Ze Carlos

CATACLYSMIC CONTINGENCY! The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening KNULL and HELA to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all. The time has come for PLAN B – but will this desperate contingency be enough for TEAM LIGHT and TEAM DARK to stop the dual horrors of the OUEEN IN BLACK and the GOD OF LIGHT from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict? Light and Dark forces collide (and unite!I in this bombastic grand finale! $4.99 9/16/26

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