Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, artists alley, london, mcm

That Was The MCM London Comic Con October 2026 That Was

MCM London Comic Con October 2026 - Tube Cosplay, The British Library, DC giveaways, Marvel sales, Rogue Trooper sellouts and crowds....

Article Summary MCM London Comic Con October 2026 sold out all three days, drawing 165,000 fans and its biggest Saturday crowds.

Tube cosplay, storm-hit queues and packed halls captured the intense atmosphere around MCM London Comic Con.

Highlights included Yen Press reveals, British Library talks, DC giveaways, Marvel UK exclusives and big sales.

Forbidden Planet thrived, Rogue Trooper sold strongly for 2000 AD, and the show floor split comic book traffic.

That was the MCM London Comic Con October 2026 that was, it went big and it went hard. Even with competing shows in other capital cities such as Edinburgh, the show sold out all three days with an attendance of 165,000, though that was most felt on the Saturday when the rain and storms hit, and all the cosplayers came inside. When the sun shone brightly on Sunday, it felt slightly relaxed on the show floor. Slightly. You can see an early morning Friday preview here that I did with my daughter and From One Side Of The Show To The Other from Saturday here…

Of course, it's always fun to get there as cosplay comes out for public transport. Yen Press announcing their upcoming titles for the first time, Lee Barnett and Cary Nord talking Daredevil at length,

The British Library made their first journey to MCM London Comic Con, talking about their various events in the run-up to Hallowe'en, as well as how they have every fantasy book ever in their halls. Ahead of Book Fair coming to ExCel next year, MCM had a Book Industry event to run alongside the Pop Culture and Gaming industry events over in the ICC Suites, as well as the professional cosplay contingent. I wandered into a few and learned some very interesting facts I'll be following up on this week.

The Diamond UK Retailer event was, like Lunar Distribution, devoid of strangers such as I. But they filled the small room more successfully than the ComicsPRO version in previous years, even without knowing that there was an open bar at the Waterfront straight afterwards.

Artists Alley was big, but comic book creators were a small subset, with the big-name artist guests mostly there courtesy of Scott's Collectables, which took up the back wall. However, other comic book publishers and retailers chose to set up far away, with Twisted Comics, Incognito Comics and more on the other side of the hall, creating their own comic book ecosystem, but lost on some visitors who never found them. I was glad I did for the Black Mirror news.

Forbidden Planet was doing very brisk business with their exclusive Absolute Batman prints and merch, rather impressing DC Comics executive visitors…

Who also left signs of their presence on the chairs at the Artists Stage, with Batman Of Two Worlds, Batman masks and Vertigo samplers, all together for the little kiddies to pick up,

Forbidden Planet also had their Ben Oliver Midnight variant covers, with Ben Oliver on hand to sign…

… oh yes, and the Fallour Nuka Cola plushies were a surprise hit!

While Panini/Marvel UK were crafting their own messages… with a convention exclusive X-Men and Star Wars cover, sellouts for Mickey Mouse fantasy. and lots of Spider-Man, Punisher, Vision and Daredevil sales.

While for 2000 AD, Rebellion and Judge Dredd, alongside the news of band members from Anthrax creating Judge Anthrax for Judge Dredd Megazine #500, the big seller for them was Rogue Trooper. Someone really needs to get that movie out…

And then the crowds hit…

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