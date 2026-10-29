The Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover Jumps From $8 To $60 In A Day

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The Absolute Batman #25 open order Clay Mann foil cover jumps from $8 to $60 in one day on eBay

Styled after anthology magazines like Weekly Shōnen Jump, the cover has "DC Comics Presents" at the top in Japanese, giant side text shouts "Popular characters assemble!!" Catwoman gets prominent billing next to Batman with text about the strongest pairing finally appearing together. Inset panels tease "Enemy or ally… or are they lovers!?!?" Credits are done in classic manga fashion, listing The Mannboyz and Dragotta over "the exciting original" by Scott Snyder, complete with a goat badge next to Dragotta's name calling him "the GOAT." It's not the first time The Mannboyz have gone manga with Absolute Batman. Their earlier variant for issue #18 recreated the look of Chainsaw Man Volume 1, giving Batman chainsaw hands. That one sold out quickly, and the Absolute Batman #25 magazine treatment has drawn similar collector interest without breaking any of DC Comics' new cover guidelines. Even so, to go from an $8 comic to repeat $60 sales in just one day, for an open-order comic book cover with such a high print run, well that is new…