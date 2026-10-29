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The Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover Jumps From $8 To $60 In A Day

The Absolute Batman #25 open order Clay Mann foil cover jumps from $8 to $60 in one day on eBay

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Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta was published yesterday by DC Comics, with over 775,000 copies printed. It may not have been enough. The open-order Clay Mann foil cover, reflecting the comics' manga aesthetic, turning the book into a fake Japanese monthly manga magazine that clearly got a lot of attention, even at a $9 price tag. But maybe they could have charged more, as copies have now sold on eBay for $60. and signed copies by Clay Mann for $100. Naturally, Lunar Distribution are all out of copies, and have been apologising to retailers who have asked.
The Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover Jumps From $8 To $60 In A Day
Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover

Styled after anthology magazines like Weekly Shōnen Jump, the cover has "DC Comics Presents" at the top in Japanese, giant side text shouts "Popular characters assemble!!" Catwoman gets prominent billing next to Batman with text about the strongest pairing finally appearing together. Inset panels tease "Enemy or ally… or are they lovers!?!?" Credits are done in classic manga fashion, listing The Mannboyz and Dragotta over "the exciting original" by Scott Snyder, complete with a goat badge next to Dragotta's name calling him "the GOAT." It's not the first time The Mannboyz have gone manga with Absolute Batman. Their earlier variant for issue #18 recreated the look of Chainsaw Man Volume 1, giving Batman chainsaw hands. That one sold out quickly, and the Absolute Batman #25 magazine treatment has drawn similar collector interest without breaking any of DC Comics' new cover guidelines. Even so, to go from an $8 comic to repeat $60 sales in just one day, for an open-order comic book cover with such a high print run, well that is new…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 CVR L CLAY MANN & NICK DRAGOTTA FOIL VAR
(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Clay Mann, Nick Dragotta
ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?
$8.99 10/28/2026

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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