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The Absolute Captain America Of Absolute Green Lantern #18? (Spoilers)

Agent Zero, The Captain America Of Absolute Green Lantern #18? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #18 reveals Simon Baz’s fate, confirming he has joined Agent Zero inside the Zero Zone.

A flashback to 1943 shows Agent Zero battling Baron Blitzkrieg and the first Absolute Universe breach of the Manhunters.

Al Ewing ties Agent Zero to Anti-Life, the Zero Dimension, and a Captain America-style wartime super-agent origin.

Absolute Green Lantern #18 also links Special Section Argent to the DEO, expanding the Absolute DC Universe mythology.

Absolute Flash #18 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles, published by DC Comics last week, introduced us to Agent Zolomon of the Department of Extranormal Affairs in the Absolute Universe, as well as Mister Bones, Director Bones of the DEO, alongside Absolute Flash's Dr Elenore Thawne.

Absolute Flash #18 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

As well as an Absolute Green Lantern reference to Simon Baz…

As the book continues with its Absolute Superman tie-ins with Brainiac, today's Absolute Green Lantern #18 shows us exactly where Simon Baz is. While the solicit tells us that Jo Mullaine "understands the harsh reality of this intergalactic war she finds herself in the middle of. But even with more knowledge of her powers and place in the universe, is she ready for the horrors that lurk in the unseen?" Well, she's not in this issue at all, so we have no idea. Instead we get a flashback to Absolute Green Lantern #13..

That showed us an Adam Strange/Shade The Changing Man mashup and the Zero-Zone.

With the Absolute Universe debut for a brand new character based on previous characters…

Emily Hawke, of the World War II Office of Strategic Services, Special Section Argent, an American intelligence agency fighting Blackhawks classic enemy Baron Blitzkrieg. And possibly the Absolute version of Black Hawk or Agent Zero Otto Netz, creator of the DC intelligence agency Spyral and father of later also the original Batwoman…

Although we also recalled an Agent Zero from Marvel's World War II comics who first appeared in Young Allies Comics #1 in 1941. A British spy who flees to the United States carrying a vital secret code that the Red Skull wants to obtain. And then revealed as a woman.

Before returning to the Zero Zone, she had been pulled from.

Defined as related to the [Man] hunter's lore that has infused Absolute Green Lantern.

While in the present day, Simon Baz was getting into a tussle in Absolute Green Lantern #16…

That saw him vanish, into the mirror, into himself, it wasn't clear. But by the next issue…

He had joined Agent Zero in the Zero Zone. And now we get a chance to find out just how Agent Zero got here as well… as she said, fighting Baron Blitzkreig…

… and giving us our first 1943 look at the [Man] Hunters, a reality in which it seems he was the one to first breach, and bring them to this world, as well as everything involving the Green Lantern and beyond…

As well as naming the Anti-Life of Darkseid. And it's enough to send Agent Zero to the Zero Dimension, very nomenclature determinist of it…

…and a breakdown of the interpretation of No [Man]"

It looks like they may be coming for the entire species. Time to boo-boo.

And for Agent Zero to become the Absolute Captain America as well as everything else. And it turns out she has a record…

Special Section Argent is the Absolute Department of Extranormal Affairs minus eighty years or so.

Looks like more and more people are going to be interested in this one… Absolute Green Lantern #18 by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Green Lantern #18 by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay

After Jo's showdown with Sinestro and the Blackstars, she understands the harsh reality of this intergalactic war she finds herself in the middle of. But even with more knowledge of her powers and place in the universe, is she ready for the horrors that lurk in the unseen? ? $4.99 9/2/26

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