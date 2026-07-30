Posted in: Batman, Board Games, Comics, DC Comics, Games, Monolith Games, Tabletop, Tabletop Publishers | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder

The Absolute Joker Figurine In Absolute Batman Gotham City Chronicles

Exclusive: The Absolute Joker Figurine in the Absolute Batman Gotham City Chronicles Season 4 from Monolith Board Games

Article Summary Exclusive reveal: the Absolute Joker joins Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Season 4 as part of Monolith’s Absolute Batman expansion.

The Absolute Batman expansion adds new miniatures, maps, and scenarios set in Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Universe.

Monolith’s Season 4 campaign also spotlights vertical gameplay, plus solo, co-op, and competitive modes for Gotham City Chronicles.

Gamefound followers can claim a free alternate Batman miniature, while the Absolute Bundle also includes Nick Dragotta’s art book.

Bleeding Cool previously reported in April that Monolith Board Games had officially returned to crowdfunding with their Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Season 4, and this time it was bringing on Absolute Batman, as created by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. The asymmetric miniatures game is funding for an entire expansion built around the Absolute Batman series in miniature form, stating;

"Batman: Gotham City Chronicles returns with Season 4 and Absolute Batman! Set in the bold, gritty, action-packed Absolute universe, this new season offers: Brand new vertical gameplay mechanics across the rooftops and streets of Gotham. New miniatures, new maps and new scenarios. Solo, co-op, and competitive modes. Reprints of previous core boxes & expansions. Whether you're a veteran backer or discovering the game for the first time, this is the most complete Gotham experience yet."

This Absolute Batman Expansion promises new miniatures, maps, and scenarios set in Absolute Universe continuity. Among the confirmed miniatures are the Absolute Batman and Absolute Black Mask, and it looks like the Absolute Bane will be in the mix as well. We hoped that we might also get the Absolute Joker in his "evolved" form as well. And now Bleeding Cool has the exclusive reveal of that figure…

Let's look at him in the round….

Actually, why not animate him?

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This is The Joker (Joseph "Jack" Grimm V) from Batman: Gotham City Chronicles – Season 4 with over 40 new miniatures and an all-new vertical gameplay system. Monolith Board Games also tells me they have added an alternative Batman miniature as our Follower Gifts. Anyone following the Gamefound campaign before launch will be able to claim it for free with their pledge. It will also be in the Absolute Bundle from the French Urban Comics, with Nick Dragotta's Art Book. Has that been announced yet? It has now, I guess. They have 12534 people following so far…

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