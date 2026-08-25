Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Etienne Derepentigny, Jim Ousley, red 5, The Agony Of Stars

The Agony Of Stars Launching in Red 5 Comics' November 2026 Solicits

The Agony Of Stars by Jim Ousley and Etienne Derepentigny Launching in Red 5 Comics' November 2026 Solicits

Article Summary The Agony Of Stars #1 launches from Red 5 Comics in November 2026, a new four-issue mature readers mystery thriller.

Jim Ousley and Etienne Derepentigny team for The Agony Of Stars, following retired Memphis cops hunted by a killer.

The Agony Of Stars connects brutal present-day murders to a decades-old cold case and a woman living with dementia.

After a successful July 2026 Kickstarter, The Agony Of Stars arrives via Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

Red 5 Comics launches a new comic book series in their November 2026 solicits and solicitations, The Agony Of Stars #1 by Jim Ousley and Etienne Derepentigny, distributed through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

AGONY OF STARS #1 (OF 4)(MR)

(W) Jim Ousley (A/CA) Etienne Derepentigny

From Eisner–nominated writer Jim Ousley (The Atonement Bell) and artist extraordinaire Etienne Derepentigny (Dead Kingdom) comes The Agony of Stars. When the retired members of a controversial police unit in Memphis begin to be viciously murdered by a mysterious serial killer, investigators find a horrifying connection to a decades-old cold case and a woman suffering from dementia. $4.95 11/18/2026

The Agony Of Stars was successfully crowdfunded via Kickstarter in July 2, 2026, raising $11,584 against an $11,000 goal from 164 backers. The series centres on a mysterious serial killer targeting six retired Memphis police officers. Long-buried secrets begin to surface amid the killings. Instagram posts mention a series of brutal murders in a small town linked to a devastating secret and a woman with dementia. Jim Ousley has described it as a complete, standalone story rather than an open-ended ongoing series, similar to his approach with Eisner-nominated The Atonement Bell. He is also known for the Butcher Queen series, Black Star City, and Planet of the Dead, as well as The Dead Palace. Étienne Derepentigny is best known as the creator of Dead Kingdom.

Red 5 Comics is an independent comic book publisher founded in 2007 by Paul Ens, former Director of Lucasfilm's Lucas Online/StarWars.com and Scott Chitwood, co-founder of TheForce.net. The name references Luke Skywalker's X-wing call sign "Red Five" from Star Wars . Scott Chitwood currently publishes the line. It kicked off publishing Atomic Robo and is also known for Afterburn. post-apocalyptic adventure after a solar flare devastates Earth; adapted into a 2025 film starring Dave Bautista and Samuel Jackson in 2025

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