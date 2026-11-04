Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amanda Spring, election, luke cage, mephisto

The Avengers And The Election As New Yorkers Go To Vote (Spoilers)

The Avengers And The Election As New Yorkers Go To Vote in Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Avengers and the election collide in Avengers #1 as New York votes while anti-superhero fury reshapes the city.

Mayor Luke Cage faces challenger Amanda Spring, whose Spring Action campaign turns public anger at heroes into votes.

Avengers #1 links the election to Mephisto, as broken devil deals spark scandal around staffers, families and donors.

With the Avengers fractured and trust collapsing, The Avengers and the election become Marvel’s latest political flashpoint.

Today sees the release of Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, following Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America. The Avengers have quit; Captain America, Thor and Iron Man are elsewhere, and the world has turned against superheroes after a fight saw them blow up a nuclear Hulk in Russia. Perfect time for Mayor Luke Cage of New York to be running for re-election.

Obviously Spider-Man is an illegal immigrant; it all makes sense now. So who is Luke Cage up against?

Amanda Spring, with Julie Howley working for her, so probably voting for her.

A full-blown anti-superhero campaign. "Spring Action". Will it be revealed she is the daughter of Stilt-Man or something?

But it seems Amanda Spring's employee Julie Howley, and her family John and Paige, may have their own scandal brewing…

As Mephisto's deals have been made null and void. And it's not just those working for Amanda Spring…

… donors to Luke Cage are also being targeted by Mephisto himself…

Of course none of this comes close to some of the twists and turns of yesterday in America… it would be so much more reassuring to blame it all on demons and angels… Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow…

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

Avengers #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 Jan 27, 2027

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