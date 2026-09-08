Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Dr Zeller, Gotham Central, Jim Gordon, poison ivy, Vandal Savage

The Bad Seeds In Gotham Central & Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Spoilers)

The Bad Seeds within this week's Gotham Central #1 and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #5 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman Bad Seeds: Gotham Central #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips, and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #4, both tying into the Bad Seeds crossover event, one way or another.

As Gotham Central #1 brings Flass, an old Gotham corrupt plod back from the dead, working under Police Commissioner Savage… hang on, have I been writing "Commissioner" wrong all these years? Oh, no, it's just Flass. Savage is also having a rather civilised sit-down meal in Barbara Gordon: Breakout #5 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan.

While in the subways of Gotham, beat cops Officer Jim Gordon and Officer Espinoza have their own orders, and it seems like Victor Zsasz, who we know will be playing a wider role in Bad Seeds…

… is after Dr Annika Zeller because of her Crown of Thorns device, used to potentially cure Batman's villain population, and it has been doing wonders on The Joker over in the main Batman comic…

And while she thinks she may have identified the one who is after her…

It's easy to mistake Harvey Bullock for a creepy Gotham killer. But it seems, even when it comes to waiting staff, the violence and abuse inherent in the system comes from the very top…

It's almost like you don't need Poison Ivy or a Parliament of Trees taking back Gotham. The city will just keep doing this to itself… Barbara Gordon: Breakout #5 by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan and Batman Bad Seeds: Gotham Central #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Jacob Phillips are both published tomorrow from DC Comics.

Batman Bad Seeds: Gotham Central #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips

IS THIS THE LAST STAND FOR THE ONLY GOOD COPS LEFT IN GOTHAM CITY? A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the Bats and the Bat-Family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them. $4.99 9/9/2026

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Jacob Phillips IS THIS THE LAST STAND FOR THE ONLY GOOD COPS LEFT IN GOTHAM CITY? A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the Bats and the Bat-Family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them. $4.99 9/9/2026 Barbara Gordon: Breakout #5 by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan

Another attack makes Barbara question everything she thought she knew about the murders inside Supermax, and a new political prisoner finds herself trapped in the center of the mystery. $3.99 9/9/2026

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