Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Calculator, Jesse Lonergan, matt fraction, Minotaur

The Batman 2026 Annual, Minotaur's Plans For Gotham And The Calculator

The Batman 2026 Annual, Minotaur's Plans For Gotham And The Calculator, in just a couple of weeks... it's all about the algorithm

Article Summary Batman 2026 Annual #1 spotlights Minotaur, the algorithm-driven crime boss reshaping Gotham’s underworld.

Matt Fraction and Brian Ching dig into Torus, Minotaur’s rise, and the conspiracy building since Batman #1.

The annual also explores the Calculator’s algorithm of crime, with Jesse Lonergan teasing key cameos and surprises.

From 1975 villain to modern crime strategist, the Calculator may be poised for a major Gotham comeback here.

The Batman 2026 Annual is coming, by Matt Fraction, Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan, for the 25th of November, and promises revelations for Gotham crime boss leader Minotaur, who rules by algorithm and seven fingers on each hand as "Matt Fraction and superstar artist Brian Ching confront the criminal conspiracy that has been growing since Batman #1 head- on." Might we see a permanent change coming to Gotham? Tie in with the Gangs of Gotham comic, and see him eradicate Gotham's east side entirely? We'll see…

Just mindless speculation there. But also in the Batman Annual, "Fraction and Eisner Award-winning artist Jesse Lonergan explore the Calculator's algorithm of crime." And on Instagram, Jesse Lonergan has been telling us more, and teasing art from his story. "Matt Fraction wrote, and I drew a ten-page story in the upcoming Batman Annual! Which might have some cool cameos?" Well, definitely The Calculator, and maybe more…

The Calculator was created by Bob Rozakis and Mike Grell for Detective Comics #463 in 1975. At the time, the pocket calculator was a hot new consumer gadget, and Noah Kuttler wore a battlesuit with a large numerical keypad on the chest and an LED display on the headpiece. By typing commands, he could generate hard-light constructs and analyse opponents' tactics. After being defeated by a hero, he would press a special button to record the fight, making him effectively immune to that same hero in future encounters through force fields or predictive countermeasures. He fought (and was initially defeated by) heroes including the Atom, Black Canary, Green Arrow, Elongated Man, Hawkman, Batman, Blue Beetle, and Air Wave. Batman ultimately outsmarted him by overwhelming his system. After a string of appearances (mostly backup stories in Detective Comics), he largely faded into obscurity for years, with occasional cameos.

In the 2004 miniseries, Identity Crisis, writer Brad Meltzer reimagined him as a non-costumed master information broker for the criminal underworld. He provided logistics, weapon suggestions, tactical analysis, and real-time support to other villains—charging $1,000 per question, the villain version of Barbara Gordon's Oracle.

He became a member of Lex Luthor's Secret Society of Super Villains during the lead-up to Infinite Crisis. He developed a personal obsession with unmasking Oracle, which contributed to mental strain. In Birds of Prey stories, he came close to discovering her identity but was thwarted. And now he's back, and it looks like he is also back in the suit as well…

The Calculator was played by Tom Amandes in Arrow, by Armin Shimerman in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Ely Henry in Justice League Action and Jason Spisak in Batman: Bad Blood. Might his profile be about to rise again? Depending on what is left of Gotham?

Batman 2026 Annual #1 by Matt Fraction, Brian Ching, Jesse Lonergan

For months, a new criminal organization known as the Torus has run Gotham's underworld. In the center of it all stands the Minotaur—the man who turned chaos into calculated order and became the conductor of Gotham's grand criminal orchestra. Who is he? How did he pull it off? And most of all: What is he planning next? Find out as Eisner Award winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Brian Ching confront the criminal conspiracy that has been growing since Batman #1 head- on, and Fraction and Eisner Award winning artist Jesse Lonergan explore the Calculator's algorithm of crime. $5.99 11/25/26

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