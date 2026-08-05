Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, charles soule, forbidden planet, gosh comics, Iban Coello, Juanan Ramirez, london, paco medina, Queen In Black, Tottenham Court Road, Venom Unchained

The Battle Of Tottenham Court Road In Queen In Black #2 (Spoilers)

The Battle Of Tottenham Court Road in today's Queen In Black #2 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

The Queen In Black event has seen Hela, Asgardian Queen Of Hel, who has taken the throne of Knull and commands the Klyntar symbiotes to her will, has attacked the Earth to conquer it.

And in today's Queen In Black #2 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello and Paco Medina, she has clearly been reading recent issues of Mortal Thor, also written by Al Ewing. Not so much to conquer Midgard for herself…

… but to use as a staging post, a weapon, to carve her name across it. And hey, what's wrong with synchronicities? That's what I live for! As Hela's army of symbiotes attacks New York in Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #1 by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramirez, also out today…

In Queen In Black #2, we see the assault on London. Or rather, a very specific road in London. Tottenham Court Road. On the corner of Oxford Street, New Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road.

With two Captain Americas, Hercules, Wonder Man and Lightning bringing the Thunder.

But why Tottenham Court Road? Well, it has a skyscraper to knock over in Centre Point, but it's also a comic book central point, the Tottenham Court Road tube station, especially used to be the closest tube to Forbidden Planet, Gosh Comics, Comics Showcase, Top 10 Soho, Fantasy Inn, Paradise Alley, Dark They Were And Golden Eyed, Orbital Comics and Comicana back in the day, as well as smack next to the Virgin Megastore. It was also used to hold the Valiant Troopers comic book professionals' get-togethers, halfway between Marvel UK and IPC/2000AD. The shops and get-togethers have either disappeared or moved farther into Covent Garden and Soho. But Tottenham Court Road is still the soul of London comic books… and clearly worthy of fighting over.

Come on, British superheroes, let's see you in Queen In Black #3, shall we? You are being written by Al Ewing after all, he likes you… After all, Hela must be stopped.

As well as Knull, of course. Tony Stark has a plan there as well… after threatening a Knullbuster armour as a joke?

He went and did it anyway. If only there was a symbiote expert on hand?

Who is currently imprisoned in a Supermax facility, and even in the midst of an alien invasion…

… can't get anyone to take him seriously. With everyone doing Life Of Brian impressions.

There is someone who will take him seriously, of course. Sleeper, one of the many Venom offspring, who rather likes to manipulate everyone around them by creating chemical pheremones and may be responsible for a lot more going down than anyone gives them credit for…

No one let Sleeper near the Knullbuster, okay?

Queen In Black #2 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Paco Medina

A Cataclysm of Light & Darkness! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams- Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark – to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the AVENGERS OF EARTH into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous SYMBIOTE INTELLIGENCE descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? $4.99 8/5/26

A Cataclysm of Light & Darkness! Tony Stark races against time, assembling powerful twin teams- Defenders of Light and Defenders of Dark – to battle Hela and Knull amidst the cosmic void. As their clash shakes the stars, Hela unleashes her devastating assault on Earth, forcing the AVENGERS OF EARTH into action for humanity's survival. But chaos doesn't end there: the monstrous SYMBIOTE INTELLIGENCE descends upon New York City, igniting a fierce confrontation as Venom and the Fantastic Four leap into battle! Will heroes unite and overcome the tide of darkness threatening the universe? $4.99 8/5/26 Queen In Black: Venom Unchained #1 by Charles Soule, Juanan Ramirez

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen In Black is coming!!! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?! $4.99 8/5/26

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