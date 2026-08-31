Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Fantastic Fou, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

The Big Marvel Midnight Universe Bargain For Comic Book Retailers

The Big Marvel Midnight Universe Bargain For Comic Book Retailers... The LED Sign that comes with 60 free copies of the books

Article Summary Marvel's Midnight LED Sign offer gives comic shops 60 free launch issues with a $175 display bundle ahead of Midnight Monday.

The Midnight LED Sign bundle includes 20 copies each of Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four #1.

Retailers effectively get a 51% discount on the Midnight LED Sign package, though it does not count toward variants or extra tiers.

Marvel also offers tiered Cover A discounts and plans Midnight release events for the Midnight Universe launch on October 7, 2026.

This is worth reiterating. Bleeding Cool did mention it before, but it could do with an underline for Midnight Monday, the last day retailers can set their numbers for Marvel's Midnight Universe launch titles, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four. You can catch up with other coverage with this Bleeding Cool Midnight tag

Stores can order a Midnight LED colour-changing logo sign, one per store, for $175. The sign will also include 20 bundles of the first three issues of the Midnight titles, cover priced at $360. So basically, if you were going to order twenty or more copies of each title, do it this way with a 51% retailer discount and get a free LED sign, which you can probably flip for more than you paid for all sixty debut Marvel Midnight issues. It is the biggest no-brainer. The only downside is that this order won't count towards ratio variant covers or the additional retailer discounts they are offering.

Because there are tiered discounts on Cover A of each of the three Midnight titles. If a store orders 25 copies, they get an addition 5% discount on the cost of the comics. Order 50, get 7%. Order 100 and get 10%. There will also, naturally, be Midnight Release events at participating comic book stores on the day (or night) of release, midnight on the 7th of October 2026. Even if Marvel isn't telling anyone about them…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

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