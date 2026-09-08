Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black cat, newlitg

The Black Cat, Mutant, in The Daily LITG, 8th of September, 2026

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job in The Daily LITG, 8th of September, 2026

Article Summary Black Cat tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG after Marvel’s mutant twist sends Felicia Hardy to the top of the charts.

Today’s roundup tracks Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, from Black Cat and Citizen V to Star Trek and DC updates.

Beyond Black Cat, the daily LITG gathers fresh comics coverage plus a curated look back at the biggest stories of past years.

Comic book birthdays and the LITG mailing list round out Bleeding Cool’s regular daily digest of fandom news and gossip.

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… DC's K.O. And A New 52 Reboot

LITG two years ago, Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat on fans seeing him as "Omni-Bigot"

LITG three years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast

LITG four years ago, Rick Grimes Was Right

LITG five years ago, Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter

LITG seven years ago, Lost comics, characters and battles

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG eight years ago, what did Heroes In Crisis mean for DC?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

David Schwartz , writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity.

, writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity. Joe Dunn , publisher of Antarctic Press

, publisher of Antarctic Press Lys Galati of Sphinx Public Relations.

of Sphinx Public Relations. David Bertrand writer of All Power Full.

writer of All Power Full. Joe Schenkman , underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books.

, underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books. Daniel Karhunen , author of Wolalina graphic novels.

, author of Wolalina graphic novels. Stuart Tipples , artist on Blood Brothers

, artist on Blood Brothers Neil Googe, co-founder of Com.X, creator of Bazooka Jules, artist on Welcome To Tranquility, Rose And Thorn, Detective Comics.

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