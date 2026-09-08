Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black cat, newlitg
The Black Cat, Mutant, in The Daily LITG, 8th of September, 2026
Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job in The Daily LITG, 8th of September, 2026
Article Summary
- Black Cat tops Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG after Marvel’s mutant twist sends Felicia Hardy to the top of the charts.
- Today’s roundup tracks Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, from Black Cat and Citizen V to Star Trek and DC updates.
- Beyond Black Cat, the daily LITG gathers fresh comics coverage plus a curated look back at the biggest stories of past years.
- Comic book birthdays and the LITG mailing list round out Bleeding Cool’s regular daily digest of fandom news and gossip.
Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, performing a mutant con job, was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, Is A Mutant Now, According To Marvel
- Star Trek: Erin Gray Reflects on Her Janeway Audition for "Voyager"
- South Park Scores Big Emmy Win for Outstanding Animated Program
- How Citizen V Marvel Spoilers Might Tie In With Avengers: Doomsday
- Comic Store In Your Future: What's Future After Absolute Batman? | 2452046
- Scott Snyder, Matt Fraction And eBay On Absolute Batman And Batman Day
- DC Super Powers Studio Offers Look at Upcoming Animated Series
- Lanterns S01E04 DCU Notes: Sheriff Kane/Gotham, Green Lantern Ch'p
- Sony Electronics Launches Multiple New Headphones For Fall 2026
- Loungefly Unveils Pixar's Cars 20th Anniversary Collection
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Scholastic To Publish Kids 9/11 Comic, Ground Zero, Next September
- Ken Krimstein Sells Rights To His Graphic Novel Biography Of Yoko Ono
- Eliana Albertini Sells Star-Narrated Romeo & Juliet Graphic Novel
- Sarah Kapit & Miguelina Milien's Groundhog Day Comic, First Day Fiasco
- Damian Alexander Sells Rights To His New "Pen Pals" Graphic Novel
- Dr Victoria October Says Everything We Knew About Clayface Was Wrong
- Paul B Rainey Brings His Murder School To London
- Star Trek Voyager's Janeway Audition: Daily LITG, 7th September, 2026
LITG One Year Ago… DC's K.O. And A New 52 Reboot
- DC's K.O. Gives Characters Chance For Another New 52 Reboot (Spoilers)
- Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Whoopi Goldberg Still Wants To Play Doctor Who But Knows Why She Won't
- Teen Titans GO! Actor Greg Cipes Fired; Claims Parkinson's Was Reason
- Cover Stories: Marvel Zombies Variant Covers For Hallowe'en
- Sentinel Unveils New Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Man Hulkbuster Figure
- The Penguin, Two Face & Riddler Come to Absolute Batman #12 (Spoilers)
- Countdown Showrunner Hints at Season 2 Back-Up Plan & Much More
- Absolute Batman #12 Preview & Spoilers, Daily LITG, 7th September 2025
- Batman #1 Absolutely Smashes The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Ron Lim Draws Amazing Adventures #1 For Marvel/Disney Adventure Cruise
- Alan Moore's Next Novel "I Hear A New World" On The Notting Hill Riots
LITG two years ago, Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat on fans seeing him as "Omni-Bigot"
- Doctor Who Writer Steven Moffat on Fans Seeing Him as "Omni-Bigot"
- Gambit Charges Up Wolverine with New X-Men 97' Iron Studios Statue
- Doctor Who: How The Show Fell Down Its Own Rabbit Hole of Plot Twists
- The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Offers Quick Update, Talks Stephen King
- Three Things To Know About Absolute Universe & DC All In (Spoilers)
- Supernatural, The Boys Cast Members Joining Geeks & Nerds for Harris
- Absolute Batman Retailer Variants by Frank Miller, Sean Murphy & More
- Damien Gets New DC Comics Batman: Reborn Figure from McFarlane
- Chris Claremont Has A Third X-Men Series To Follow Wolverine: Deep Cut
- Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Addresses Show's End in Heartfelt Post
- Ice Cream Man Scoops Up Sales On eBay After Sony Movie Deal
- The First Appearance of Krypto in Adventure Comics #210, at Auction
- Exceptional X-Men #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller Chart
LITG three years ago, Frasier, Not The Beast
- Frasier Return Series Pilot Honors John Mahoney, "Cheers" Nod & More
- Justified: Boyd Crowder Return a "Big Swing"; Olyphant "Super Excited"
- Swing into Action with Disney's Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters
- Bringing Back Boyd Crowder in The Daily LITG, 6th September 2023
- Is Transformers #1 The Next Dark Knight Returns?
- The Fantastic Four Gets Itself A New Member (Spoilers)
- Robert Kirkman & Chris Samnee's Fire Power To End In December
- Hasbro Debuts Universal Monsters x Transformers Figure: Frankentron
- Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
- The Sandman S01 Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD Details Released
- Valiant (Finally) Promises The Eternal Warrior Hardcover Is Coming
- Utkarsh Ambudkar & Jason Concepcion Join Marvel's Voices: Avengers
- After Gender Queer, Maia Kobabe's Breathe: Journeys to Healthy Binding
- Earth-616 Spider-Man Meets Sony Videogame Spider-Man in New Comic
- Grant Morrison's Second Part Of Partially Naked Came The Corpse
- Disney Story Artist Kennedy Tarrell's Earth… Every Other Wednesday
- X-Men Going Through The Change in The Daily LITG, 7th September 2023
- Batman Day Outside Of The USA, From London To Paris To Seoul To Tokyo
LITG four years ago, Rick Grimes Was Right
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- The Boys: A-Train's "Turbo Rush" Ad Leaves Bad Taste in Our Mouths
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Elon Musk Fans Blame Neil Gaiman for LOTR Because Facts Are Hard
- The Pokémon TCG Trick Or Trade BOOster Packs Product Hits Shelves
- Who Passes And Who Fails In Today's Judgment Day? (X-Spoilers)
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks Suspended; CM Punk May Exit AEW
- Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
- The Black Widow-Inspiring Miss Fury by June Tarpé Mills, at Auction
- Usagi Yojimbo Quits IDW, Back at Dark Horse & Stan Sakai Imprint Dogu
- Appearing Together, Marvel & DC Comics' Editors-In-Chief
- Judas Traveller From Spider-Man's Clone Saga To A New Krakoan Big Bad
- What Happens When Frank Castle Gets His Kids Back in Punisher #6
- Today's Marauders & Immortal X-Men Spoil October's Legion Of X #6
- Who Is The Mysterious Marvel Narrator Of All-Out Avengers? (Spoilers)
- Still Stern vs Sarah in The Daily LITG 7th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors
- Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Jonathan Hickman & Declan Shalvey's Marvel Unlimited Exclusive X-Book
- A Brand New DC Multiverse For 2022 (Infinite Frontier #6 Spoilers)
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Community: Harmon, McHale, Brown Post on Michael K. Williams Passing
- Batman/Catwoman Reprises Adam Hughes Catwoman #51 Mugshot Cover
- Mike Mignola Illustrating Pinocchio with Dave Stewart, Beehive Books
- A Brand New DC Multiverse For 2022 (Infinite Frontier #6 Spoilers)
- Robert Downey Jr $750 CGC Signing To Benefit FootPrint Coalition
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance Manga Out This Week
- Schulz Studio's Mary Shyne Auctions Graphic Novel Debut Graduation Day
- Booster Gold Knows Todd McFarlane Apparently (Blue & Gold #2 Spoilers)
- Justice Incarnate Lead-In In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Wants To Be Batman's Next Robin (Batman #112 Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy – All Ready To Destroy Gotham (Batman #112 Spoilers)
- Marvel Publishes Special 9/11 Story In Tomorrow's Comics
- Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson- The Daily LITG, 7th September 2021
LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- James Tynion IV Reveals Ghost-Maker as Batman's Oldest Rival
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- The Boys EP Kripke: COVID Could Cost Season 3 Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants to Know Where You're Sitting
- Hasbro Star Wars Mission Fleet Sets Of Mandalorian, The Child, Ahsoka
- Timburr Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- For Some Reason, Someone Put Skyrim On A Pregnancy Test
- Frank Frazetta's Princess Of Mars – Will It Hit A Million at Auction?
- James Tynion IV Sells Out Of His Own Department Of Truth #1 Variant
- Is Superboy Prime Narrating Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis?
- SPACE – A New Name For Orbital Comics In London
- The Right Honourable Joseph Rees-Mogg MP, In This Week's 2000AD?
LITG seven years ago, Lost comics, characters and battles
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld vs Sean Gordon Murphy Over Whether or Not DC Sucks
- "Dark Nights: Metal" Statue by Prime 1 Studios Showcases a Joker Dragon
- Marvel To Launch New Doctor Strange Series "Surgeon Supreme"
- Matthew Rosenberg Says Yes to Donny Cates…
- The Lost Issue of Grant Morrison and Chas Truog's Animal Man From 1988 – "Dominion"
- "Batwoman": Welcome Back to Gotham – They're All Mad There [Preview]
- Details on DC Comics' 100-Page Giants With John Layman, Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Amanda Conner, Tom Taylor and More
- The Truth About Star in Captain Marvel #10 [Preview]
- We Got The Other Half Of That Weird Megan Fox "Black Desert" Trailer
- New York Comic-Con Goes Until 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, Will Sell Fewer Tickets
- AB5 – Will DC Comics Creators Rise Up Against Dan Didio And Claim Their Workers Rights?
- Avengers: Children's Crusade Sells Out After Rio Mayor Orders Recall for Gay Kiss
LITG eight years ago, what did Heroes In Crisis mean for DC?
- What Does Heroes In Crisis Mean For Geoff Johns's Optimistic Vision Of DC Rebirth?
- Dragon Con: 'Orville' Cosplay Crew Invades Star Trek 10 Forward Party
- Doctor Octopus is The Superior Spider-Man Again in New Marvel Comic Series
- Dragon Con: General Leia Cosplay That'll Make You Cry
- Old Man Logan Annual #1 Review: Regret of the Punisher
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.
- David Schwartz, writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity.
- Joe Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press
- Lys Galati of Sphinx Public Relations.
- David Bertrand writer of All Power Full.
- Joe Schenkman, underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books.
- Daniel Karhunen, author of Wolalina graphic novels.
- Stuart Tipples, artist on Blood Brothers
- Neil Googe, co-founder of Com.X, creator of Bazooka Jules, artist on Welcome To Tranquility, Rose And Thorn, Detective Comics.
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