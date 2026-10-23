Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: black lightning, Jenny Isabella, Trevor Von Eeden

The Black Lightning 50th Anniversary With Co-Creator Jenny Isabella

The Black Lightning 50th Anniversary with Co-Creator Jenny Isabella from DC Comics for January 2027

Article Summary DC celebrates Black Lightning’s 50th anniversary with a 48-page January 2027 special starring Jefferson Pierce.

Black Lightning co-creator Jenny Isabella teams with Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio after Black Lightning: The Standard.

The Black Lightning anniversary special sends Jefferson to protect Metropolis, face old enemies, and mend ties with Lynn.

Stories also spotlight Black Lightning’s family, the Outsiders, and a new mentor path shaped by DC K.O. visions.

Fifty years after Jefferson Pierce first electrified the DC Universe, DC is marking the milestone with DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special, a 48-page one-shot for January. The special reunites Black Lightning with friends, family, and fellow heroes while continuing his story in the current DC Universe. The main feature is written by Black Lightning co-creator Jenny Isabella and Brandon Thomas, with art by Fico Ossio, the same creative team behind the recent Black Lightning: The Standard miniseries. Additional stories come from writers Danny Lore, Greg Anderson Elysée, and Al Letson, with art by Karen S. Darboe, Darryl Banks, and Sedat Özgen.

"In the main story, the celebration finds Black Lightning entrusted with protecting Metropolis while Superman is away. But as an old enemy plots his demise from the shadows, Jefferson will once again have to prove that protecting a community means more than simply winning the fight."

"Jefferson Pierce has saved the world countless times, but with another battle for its fate looming on the horizon, does he still have time to repair his relationship with his ex-wife, Lynn Stewart? As Jefferson considers what comes next for the two of them, his responsibilities as Black Lightning continue to pull him in every direction."

"The anniversary special also explores the many relationships that have defined Black Lightning across five decades, from family and old friends to fellow heroes throughout the DC Universe. Jefferson fights alongside the Outsiders, including Katana, the Signal, and Cassandra Cain; crosses paths with his daughters, Anissa and Jennifer; and joins Mr. Terrific and Steel as the special explores the responsibilities, relationships, and personal connections behind the hero. Black Lightning's vision in DC K.O. also looms over the special, pushing Jefferson closer to a new role as mentor to a young hero."

Jenny Isabella, wording her comments about Black Lightning co-creator Trevor Von Eeden very carefully in a fashion that suggests the lawyers went over it, says, "I'm excited about the special. As the old lady of the team, I get to work with a bunch of talented 'youngsters' who love and respect my creation. Plus, we have an alternate cover by my pal Trevor Von Eeden, the first artist who drew Black Lightning and who is justifiably considered a co-creator of the character and his world. I had a blast returning to these characters. It's a book that brings the action, the drama, the sense of peril, and the fun. So much fun.

DC Comics should really add the Black Lightning/Superman short story Trevor Von Eeden drew, co-written by Tom King. It's sitting in a bottom drawer somewhere in Burbank.

Jenny Isabella also says, "As much as it can be said that someone who doesn't own a character can have a chosen successor, Brandon is mine. Collaborating with Brandon was amazing. He gets Jefferson Pierce in a way only a few writers have. He's an incredibly gifted, hardworking writer. I think the comics world is just beginning to realize how good he is."

"I discovered Jenny felt this way a few weeks ago, well after we'd agreed to work together on this," said Brandon Thomas, "and I was incredibly grateful and humbled by her support. It is without a doubt one of the kindest things anyone in comics has ever said about my work and my pursuit to serve and honor characters like Jefferson Pierce. Any opportunity I have to contribute something to his and his family's legacy will be embraced to the fullest, and doing so alongside his actual creator is something I never imagined possible. It was an honor and an incredible amount of fun and I think that will show in the story. The theme is quite simply love—for his family, his history, and his presence within the DCU for 50 long years. Here's to 50 more."

With covers by Edwin Galmon. Andrew Dalhouse, Fico Ossio, Tamra Bonvillain, Trevor Von Eeden, Chris Sotomayor, and Cully Hamner. DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special, a 48-page special, is $5.99, for the 27th of January, 2027.

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