Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Club Nephilim, devil's due, The Cabin Boyz

The Cabin Boyz Run From The Sun in Devil's Due September 2026 Solicits

The Cabin Boyz Run From The Sun in Devil's Due Studios' September 2026 official full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary The Cabin Boyz make their comics debut at Devil’s Due with Run From The Sun #1, a new vampire survival-horror series.

Shawn DePasquale and Matt Cohen team with artist Unai De Zarate for a deadly island tale of sunlight, hunters, and blood.

Run From The Sun #1 follows a vampire abducted by billionaires, forced to break her oldest rule to survive the daylight.

Devil’s Due September 2026 solicits also feature Club Nephilim #2 as the indie publisher celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Devil's Due Studios' Official full September 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of a new series, Run From The Sun #1 from The Cabin Boyz and Unai Zarate. The Cabin Boyz are the comedy podcast duo of Shawn DePasquale and Matt Cohen, who portray fictional brothers who inherit a mysterious cabin in the woods and start a show that blends comedy, pop culture, storytelling, and absurd adventures. They've been involved in other shows, such as The Dark Tower series and with Macaulay Culkin, and have now turned to comics for this new vampire survival-horror comic series from Devil's Due Studios. And we also get the second issue of Club Nephilim #2 by Pat Shand and Jordi Perez, the first issue of which became quite the hot item last month… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

RUN FROM THE SUN #1

(W) The Cabin Boyz (A) Unai De Zarate (CA) Renan Shody

Abducted by a group of bored billionaires, a vampire is stranded on a sun-scorched tropical island. To survive the deadly daylight and the armed men hunting her, she must embrace her dark side and break the one rule that's kept her human for over a century. $5.55 9/9/2026

CLUB NEPHILIM #2 (MR)

(W) Pat Shand (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Ignacio Noe

FROM THE WORLD OF MERCY SPARX! With Club Nephilim fully under Ladara's control, she must juggle her new duties while rebranding this den of debauchery and assigning new roles to her supernatural squad of allies. All while wondering what Madre Betania's true motivations were in helping them, and if they'll come back to bite her in the end. $5.55 9/16/2026

Devil's Due Studios, one of the older indie comic publishers still going and owned by the person who set it up, Josh Blaylock, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026. courtesy of Lunar Distribution and the Massive Indies subdistribution with Massive Publishing.

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