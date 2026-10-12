Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ignition Press, Jeremy Lambert Claire Roe, The Caretaker

The Caretaker: Jeremy Lambert & Claire Roe's Cosmic Sci-Fi At Ignition

The Caretaker: Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe's new cosmic sci-fi comic at Ignition Press in 2027

Article Summary Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe reunite for The Caretaker, a new ongoing cosmic sci-fi series from Ignition Press.

The Caretaker launches in February 2027 with a double-length debut focused on astronaut Jenny Brennan.

Jenny bonds with an alien being and faces a secret mission to save the galaxy beyond the known universe.

Jordie Bellaire, Becca Carey and Ignition Press back Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe’s long-developing epic.

Ignition Press has announced The Caretaker, an ongoing cosmic science-fiction series reuniting writer Jeremy Lambert and artist Claire Roe, the team behind Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special. The double-length first issue is scheduled for release in February 2027.

The story centres on Jenny Brennan, an aspiring astronaut who becomes bonded with an alien entity known as the Caretaker. The being warns of the galaxy's imminent demise and tasks her with piloting a world-saving suicide mission beyond the known universe. Jenny must balance her public role as the face of NASA's space program with the secret burden of the mission—a sacrifice previously shouldered by her ailing father and the two sons who follow in her footsteps. The series is described as a "love letter from a black hole" that tests the limits of love, responsibility, fear, and wonder.

Colours are by Jordie Bellaire and lettering by Becca Carey. covers by Claire Roe and Sam Wolfe Connelly, Nick Derington. Editor Maggie Howell noted that Lambert and Roe had been developing the project for years and that Ignition was built for the kind of creative tenacity the series required.

Jeremy Lambert is best known for writing comics like Doom Patrol, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Dungeons & Dragons, as well as prose stories for Warhammer's Black Library. His original work includes Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special with Claire Roe and the graphic novel trilogy The Night Mother. He was also Head of Production and a lead producer at Breakwater Studios, and produced films such as The Last Repair Shop and The Queen of Basketball, as well as the Oscar-nominated A Concerto is a Conversation. Claire Roe's work also includes Batgirl and the Birds of Prey, Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, Welcome Back, Bury the Lede, Nebula, Captain Marvel, Wasp and her own series Foulbrood, as well as on Cruel Universe and EC: Catacomb of Torment.

Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and has been publishing creator-driven original series since the middle of 2025. And now have a bunch of new ones for 2027.

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