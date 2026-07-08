Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, batgirl, Circle, oracle, Vandal Savage

The Circle Theory Of Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3 (Spoilers)

The Circle Theory Of Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3 traps Barbara in Supermax as flashbacks and clues hint she is missing something crucial.

A Joker trap from Barbara’s past may connect to her prison nightmare, as memory and survival blur inside Supermax.

The Grim Reaper figure may be more than a hallucination, with a carved circle suggesting a hidden watcher in the prison.

Barbara Gordon: Breakout theory links the mystery ally to Batman buried history.

Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan is published today, part of DC Next Wave and leading up to the Bad Seeds event. With Barbara Gordon imprisoned for aiding and abetting the known terrorist Batman and his radical group of operatives working in Gotham. We know her as Oracle and Batgirl; Gotham knows her as the daughter of former Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon. The current Police Commissioner is longstanding villain Vandal Savage, an immortal caveman who has done rather well for himself over the millennia, and there's not an enemy that he can't outlive. Now he is running a fascist police operation across Gotham, working with Gotham mayor Poison Ivy, and using the Supermax island prison to keep his enemies and have them conveniently bumped off. But there is someone else. And Barbara Gordon seems to have been fixed by a skeletal figure in her jail cell. Or is it a hallucination?

It is an issue of flashback, hallucination and intrigue. Reviews I have seen are from folk who are disappointed; they think it is too ephemeral, that nothing of note happens, and that it is a waste of their time and money. But what if they, like Barbara Gordon, weren't looking properly?

Hanah Anhala was hiding in plain sight. HA HA HA. It was trap set by the Joker for the Batfamily, years ago.

And it is those events that Barbara Gordon recalls now, as a prisoner in SuperMax. But why?

Because she has the specs, she has the scope, she knows this place inside out but there is something she is missing.

And a hallucination of a Grim Reaper that keeps following her.

But what is he not a hallucination? Just because no one else can see him?

Or maybe it is her brain interpreting events, trying to remind her of what she is actually seeing around her. Whether the Grim Reaper, whether the Joker hiding in plain sight…

A carved circle on the prison wall. With apparently no reason to exist like that. What Circle, that looks like a Grim Reaper could be hiding in plain sight? And watching Barbara Gordon from a hidden camera? And who may even know who Barbara Gordon is? Okay, here's where I go on a walkabout that may be proven entirely wrong. They usually are. Because I did consider the secret order of Amazons, The Circle, who tried to prevent Wonder Woman's birth. Or the Ninth Circle, the criminal organisation founded by Green Arrow's ancestor, Robin Queen. But this one seems to be more on the nose.

Batman: Full Circle by Mike W. Barr, Alan Davis and Mark Farmer from 1991. A graphic novella, a sequel to Batman Year Two that saw the return of The Reaper…

…but this time under the mask, it is revealed that it is Joseph Chill, the son of Joe Chill, taking revenge on Batman for his father's death – the father who killed Thomas and Martha Wayne.

He is defeated, but is spared as Joe Chill's grandson, Joseph Chilton III, or just Joey, is on hand.

And Joey Chill's grandson is taken away by Commissioner Jim Gordon. What happens then is unknown. He never appears again.

So both Joseph Chill and Joey Chill hear Batman use the word "full circle". Does this get passed to Jim Gordon? Does that get passed to Barbara Gordon? A phrase echoed down the line and is now used as some kind of reference or symbol to trigger Barbara Gordon's memory in Supermax? What did Commissioner Gordon do with Joseph or Joey? Is it an older Joseph or a grown-up Joey watching her now? Has Vandal Savage hired the Chill family to continue his war on Batman and the Batfamily? Or are they rather protecting Barbara Gordon? Issue 4 solicits ask "so who is the mysterious ally that's come to her defense, and what is their connection to her family?" Is this all about fathers, mothers, sons and daughters once more? And one part of Barbara Gordon's brain screaming at the other? Any other suggestions? Apart from me being wrong about everything as usual?

Barbara Gordon: Breakout #3

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

DOES THE KEY TO BARBARA'S SURVIVAL LIE IN THE PAST? Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger…and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future…

$3.99 7/8/2026

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl DOES THE KEY TO BARBARA'S SURVIVAL LIE IN THE PAST? Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger…and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future… $3.99 7/8/2026 BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #4

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

WITH NOWHERE TO RUN, WHO CAN BARBARA TRUST? Barbara entered Supermax alone, with no one by her side–so who is the mysterious ally that's come to her defense, and what is their connection to her family? And even with someone watching her back, will she be able to protect the killer's next target? Find out as Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan's DC Next Level smash hit continues! $3.99 8/12/2026

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl WITH NOWHERE TO RUN, WHO CAN BARBARA TRUST? Barbara entered Supermax alone, with no one by her side–so who is the mysterious ally that's come to her defense, and what is their connection to her family? And even with someone watching her back, will she be able to protect the killer's next target? Find out as Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan's DC Next Level smash hit continues! $3.99 8/12/2026 BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #5

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

NOWHERE TO RUN. NOWHERE TO HIDE. NO ONE TO TRUST. Another attack makes Barbara question everything she thought she knew about the murders inside Supermax, and a new political prisoner finds herself trapped in the center of the mystery. $3.99 9/9/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!