Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Andy Belanger, Anna Morozova, Enki Bilal, frank frazetta, heavy metal, ilias kyriazis, john layman, john reppion, leah moore, Michael W Conrad, Pahek, richard corben, simon bisley, Valentin Ramon

The Covers That Led Them There in Heavy Metal's December 2026 Solicits

The Covers That Led Them There in Heavy Metal Magazine's December 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Heavy Metal Magazine's December 2026 solicits launch a new cover collection through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

The Covers That Led Us Here HC gathers 300+ restored Heavy Metal covers in a premium oversized art book format.

Heavy Metal Magazine #8 and HC #4 continue Taarna, Millstone, Gladiatrix, Ink, Titans, and more new stories.

Gladiatrix Vol. 1 collects Parts 1-5 from Heavy Metal Magazine with bonus concept art, pin-ups, and process material.

Heavy Metal Magazine is launching its new cover collection in its December 2026 solicits and solicitations, with The Covers That Led Us Here, Heavy Metal Magazine, and Gladiatrix collections, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

COVERS THAT LED US HERE TP

(W) Heavy Metal (A) Luis Royo, Simon Bisley, Richard Corben, Frank Frazetta (CA) Heavy Metal

The Covers That Lead Us Here. Library Edition. A premium, oversized art edition, inspired by the kind of high-end books you see from leading global art publishers; heavy, beautifully printed and expertly curated as a large-format 9.5" × 12.5" hardcover that is printed on archival matte stock designed to showcase every brushstroke, every glint of chrome and every pulse of imagination that has defined Heavy Metal. Spanning more than 300 covers restored from the archives, it's a museum-grade chronicle of fantasy, sci-fi, and counterculture art featuring legends like Moebius, Frazetta, Corben, Frezzato, Royo, and Bisley. Produced to collector standards, this is the definitive Heavy Metal statement piece as visually ambitious as the artists it celebrates $69.00 12/2/2026

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE #8

(W) John Layman, Michael Conrad, Valentin Ramón, Aaron Guzikowski (A) Andy Belanger, John Stanisci, Marco Failla, Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Peter Mohrbacher

Heavy Metal #8 pushes deeper into strange new worlds with a potent mix of science fiction, fantasy, and dark adventure. Taarna charges deeper into Incarnatus AD 2086, while Titans reaches the conclusion of its first book. Millstone, Ink, and Gladiatrix continue their ongoing sagas, alongside the next chapter of West Fantasy. Rounding out the issue is an eclectic lineup of short stories, including Valentin Ramón's The Desert We're In, The Horseman by John Layman, Burton & Cyb, Asimov's Light Verse, The Keening, Date Club, and more strange, provocative visions from across the Heavy Metal universe. $19.99 12/16/2026

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE HC #4 (MR)

(W) Michael W. Conrad, Dan Gordon, Leah Moore, John Reppion (A) Enki Bilal, Pahek, Anna Morozova, John Stanisci (CA) Diego Yapur

As winter settles in and the new year begins, Heavy Metal #4 delivers climactic finales and bold new visions. Enki Bilal concludes the first major arc of his acclaimed BUG saga, while Michael Conrad and Ilias Kyriazis bring Millstone's opening arc to a fateful close. Sergio Gerasi's reimagining of Valentina reaches its dreamlike finale, and Leah Moore, John Reppion, and Anna Morozova conclude the first chapter of Taarna. Charley and Vlas Parlapánides with Marco Failla push Ink into darker territory, while John Stanisci returns with a fierce new installment of Gladiatrix. Rounding out the issue are Baby Trigger by Mark McCann and Luis Guaragna, Million Dollar Idea by Michal Suchánek, At the End of the Line by Valentin Ramón, and much more! $40.00 12/9/2026

GLADIATRIX TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) John Stanisci, Dan Gordon (A) John Stanisci, David Baron (CA) John Stanisci

In a realm beyond life and death, a young warrior steps into the arena in hope of freeing her people and fulfilling her destiny to become the fabled Gladiatrix. But to do so, she will have to survive an impossible quest where the haunting weight of her own sins may consume her. Gladiatrix Volume 1 collects Parts 1-5 as featured in Heavy Metal magazine, alongside a huge serving of behind the scenes materials, including character concept art, pin-ups, process pieces, and more. Co-created by John Stanisci and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Gordon, Gladiatrix fuses sci-fi, fantasy and hyper-violence into a potent bloody mix with story and art by Stanisci, colors by David Baron, and letters by Tom Napolitano. $17.99 12/2/2026

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