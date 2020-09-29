SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO, The Daily LITG, 29th September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. . The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
Not everything of note makes the top of the traffic grade…
One year ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity
And Spawn #300 was doing very well.
Two years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.
And Vision was still cancelled.
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Bark Club: Understanding Comics, Hosted by Big Dog Books Perth and Big Dog Books Dundee reading Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud. 7-8.30pm BST
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Comics with Ricardo Liniers Siri 6-7pm EDT
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Timothy B. Vigil, creator of Faust.
- Mark Pennington, comic book inker.
- Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.
- Vince Stone, artist of Captain Confederacy.
- John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.
- Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.
- Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.
- Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.
