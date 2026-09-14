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The Daily Show's Josh Johnson Goes To San Francisco's Comix Experience

The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson Goes To San Francisco’s Comix Experience Comic Book Shop... but Brian Hibbs was away...

Article Summary The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson visited San Francisco comic shop Comix Experience while in town for his Comedy Band Camp show.

Josh Johnson shared his Comix Experience stop on Instagram, surprising the store as owner Brian Hibbs was away that day.

Brian Hibbs said Josh Johnson’s comic shop visit was unplanned, and staff only realized who he was after he had gone.

Comix Experience, founded by Brian Hibbs in 1989, remains a landmark San Francisco comics destination with deep industry ties.

The Daily Show host and stand-up comedian Josh Johnson was in San Francisco last weekend for his Comedy Band Camp show at The Masonic. While in town he also hit longstanding comic book store Comix Experience, and posted a video on Instagram.

This wasn't a paid gig, the store had no idea about it. Owner Brian Hibbs posted to Facebook, "completely on his own recognizance — nothing was pre-arranged!" Although Brian wasn't there to spot him and say hi. "It was my day off! And the staff on deck didn't know him, so I found out about this today." Josh Johnson is a keen comics reader, he also recently left Drawn & Quarterly in Montreal with a stack that included Chester Brown, Guy Delisle, and Louis Riel.

Comix Experience opened in 1989 when owner Brian Hibbs was 21. Thirty-seven years later, it is still in the same Lower Haight storefront, still run by Hibbs, and still one of the most respected comic shops in the country. It is a San Francisco Legacy Business, a Graphic Novel Club pioneer, and the kind of place that has hosted Neil Gaiman, the Hernandez Brothers, Grant Morrison, and many more. Brian Hibbs also launched a class action suit against Marvel Comics, the result of which led to the current FOC ordering system. He also moved Comix Experience from a monthly comics focused store to one dealing with graphic novels and collections, launching a Graphic Novel Of The Month club to his patrons as well.

Comix Experience is at 305 Divisadero Street, 94117. I see Josh is coming to London for a show in a year's time. Maybe I can get him along to Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics? Phoenix, Ray Gun or Krypton if he's feeling adventurous…

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