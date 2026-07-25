Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: Dreamer, justice league unlimited, KO, mark waid, Nicola Maines, sdcc

The DC K.O. Visions To Be Explored In Justice League Unlimited #24/25

After the events of the K.O. crossover, many DC Comics superheroes were granted visions of the future, which they have felt drawn to act upon. Some of them we have seen play out…

Such as Aquaman becoming Emperor Aquaman and establishing intergalactic "lighthouses" to warn of impending danger, through his current mastery of The Blue. And for Cyborg to build his own Heart Of Omega, keeping it secret from other Titans.

Others we have not, such as Hawkman's rejection of his wings….

While the Justice League has learned that they have to give certain supervillains the chance to redeem themselves ahead of what is to come from Darkseid.

And while that relationship, certainly between Batman and Lex Luthor is fractious, it also still keeps providing visions…

Now at the DC's Metropolis and Beyond panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we just learned that Nicole Maines will be joining Mark Waid, writing Justice League Unlimited #24 and 25 in October and bringing in new Justice Leaguer Dreamer to explore all of the visions everyone saw during DC K.O. The ones we know about and the ones we don't…

DC's Metropolis and Beyond Saturday, July 25, 2026 11:15am – 12:15pm PDT Room 6DE

Top DC creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC's All In comics, and what is on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by Paul Kaminski (group editor, DC).

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