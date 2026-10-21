Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, bucky barnes, nick fury, winter soldier

The Death Of Bucky Barnes, Nick Fury & Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

The Death of Bucky Barnes, The Future of Nick Fury and Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon #5 spoilers reveal Bucky Barnes fate after the nuclear blast in issue #4.

Nick Fury backs a global crackdown on super heroes, as the UN and S.H.I.E.L.D. push the Superpowers Resolution.

Marvel’s post-Armageddon future begins here, with Immortal Soldiers setting up a darker new status quo for 2027.

A shocking mission, revival and opposition for Fury’s plans for the Marvel Universe.

Bucky Barnes was dead: to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that. Hit by a nuclear bomb inside General Ross, the Red Hulk at the end of Avengers: Armageddon #4. And bits of him were picked up at the beginning of Avengers: Armageddon #5.

Avengers: Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, published today, will change things in the Marvel Universe going forward, telling us, "the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes."

With Nick Fury, it seems, taking the lead on that, with S.H.I.E.L.D. and the United Nations, for the Superpowers Resolution…

And seemingly planning a Miracleman-style superhuman utopia…

But the fallout will be across the Marvel Universe. We have already been told about a new one-shot coming in January 2027.. Immortal Soldiers from Chip Zdarsky and Christian Rosado, spinning out of the events of Avengers: Armageddon and setting the stage for a new year of stories in the post-Armageddon Marvel Universe.

"Avengers: Armageddon didn't end the war – it started one! An explosive one-shot setting the stage for a new year of stories and mysteries. With the world no longer trusting super heroes to save them, Earth still needs saving. Who will step up to the plate and keep watch over the planet when we need it the most?"

Seemingly as if Nick Fury's corpse has been revived in zombie form and is now with the Nazi terrorist group Hydra. Or at least being targeted by them. But it might not be the current Nick Fury, as Avengers Armageddon concludes going back to the bomb site two weeks later. To find that maybe, just maybe, The Winter Soldier is used to being blown up in the freezing wastelands and might not be as dead as once thought…

Did someone give him a dose of the Infinity Formula? In recent issues of Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine and Infernal Hulk Vs Fantastic Four, we saw The One Above All, the God of the Marvel Universe who looks like Jack Kirby, send back an old creation of his from the great beyond.

And it seems his plans are for more than just dealing with The Infernal Hulk…

Nick Fury Sr. is back, and how. Bringing back Bucky Barnes. And looks like he might just have an issue with whatever his son and S.H.I.E.L.D. are planning. Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

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