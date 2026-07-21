Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: ducktales, kickstarter, omnibus

The DuckTales Omnibus In Five Volumes Has Just Launched On Kickstarter

The DuckTales Omnibus In Five Volumes Has Just Launched On Kickstarter From Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment has launched a DuckTales Kickstarter for a five-volume omnibus spanning nearly 40 years of comics.

The DuckTales omnibus starts with 1988 Gladstone stories and continues through Disney Comics and Boom! Studios eras.

Later DuckTales volumes collect Dynamite’s recent comics, including key stories, new adventures, and a Valentine’s special.

Fans can choose paperback, hardcover, special editions, or a DuckTales slipcase box set styled after Scrooge’s Money Bin.

Following the finale of its first series of new DuckTales stories, Dynamite Entertainment is running a Kickstarter for five volumes of DuckTales comics in an Omnibus collection, including some that have been out of print for nearly four decades.

A first volume, Coin of the Realm, contains all thirteen issues of the first DuckTales comic book from 1988, which ran alongside the original show, originally published by Gladstone, with stories from William Van Horn , Daan Jippes , and artists from the Jaime Diaz Studio .

, , and artists from the . The second volume, Scrooge's Quest, covers the era of DuckTales comics under the Disney Comics brand of the early 1990s by Marv Wolfman and Cosme Quartieri . That story is followed by another seven-part saga in the "Gold Odyssey."

and . That story is followed by another seven-part saga in the "Gold Odyssey." The third book, Like a Hurricane, compiles early 2010s tales originally published by Boom! Studios , including comics by Warren Spector , known for his work as a designer, director, and writer for video games, including Epic Mickey, followed by these stories starring Disney's ducks. It included a Darkwing Duck crossover.

, including comics by , known for his work as a designer, director, and writer for video games, including Epic Mickey, followed by these stories starring Disney's ducks. It included a Darkwing Duck crossover. The fourth volume is Money-Grubbing Hooligans from the Deep, alongside the 2027 returning show, with stories by Joey Cavalieri , Joe Caramagna , and Ciro Cangialosi .

, , and . The fifth volume, Four Corners of Your World, is from Dynamite, by Brandon Montclare and Tommaso Ronda, with Uncle Scrooge regaling Huey, Dewey, and Louie with key tales of his life and stories of the "core four" going on new adventures in the town of Duckburg and beyond. It includes the DuckTales Valentine's Day Special by Connor Ratliff, James III, and Carlo Lauro

The five books range from around 250 to nearly 600 pages, all available in multiple formats. Each book will be offered in paperback and hardcover editions, with select special editions available as part of the campaign. Fans seeking the ultimate collection can opt for the slipcase box set, which features a custom "vault" look inspired by Scrooge's iconic Money Bin. In addition to the central set of books, the campaign also features a selection of limited-edition comics from the new Dynamite era. Variant editions, print collectables, and other speciality items are available on their own or as add-ons to book selections.

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