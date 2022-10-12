The Earliest Hellboy Sketches by Mike Mignola From 1992 at Auction

Mike Mignola's Hellboy first appeared on the cover of Dime Press #4, published in March 1993, with his first full appearance in the convention publication San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 in the August of that year, then in John Byrne's Next Men #21 in December, before his own series started in 1994. However, we may have something even earlier than these examples. A full year before.

IDW Special Projects Editor and art dealer, Scott Dunbier, has organized a charity art auction for Hero Initiative, the charity that raises money for comic book creators in need. It will take place at the Baltimore Comic-Con at the end of the month, the auction taking place on Saturday the 29th of October from 5-7pm. You can view the various pieces at this link more are still coming in so it will be updated, and you do not need to be at Baltimore Comic-Con to place a bid and there is information on Heroinitiative.org on how to place a proxy bid.

Dozens of pieces of art, many that have been created especially for this auction, will be available: some of the artists who have donated include Mike Mignola, Walter Simonson, Frank Quitely, Kelley Jones, Stan Sakai, Darick Robertson, Alan Weiss, Gene Ha, and more.

Additionally, a rare grouping of Mike Mignola sketches, including two extremely early images of Hellboy from early 1992 are included. These are some of the very first Hellboy conceptual images ever created. Mignola himself described them as "Super early."

These sketches have been donated by John Nyberg, who inked the Dracula miniseries over Mignola's pencils more than a year before the release of the first four-page Hellboy story in mid-1993. As Nyberg relates it, Mignola drew some of the pages on 14 x 17-inch paper, too big to fit into a Fed-Ex box to be mailed to Topps, the publisher. So, Nyburg cut approximately three inches off the sides of the art board. Some of those pieces had these sketches in the margins. Several years ago, John asked Mike if he wanted them returned to him—Mike declined the offer. When John Nyberg learned of this auction, he graciously donated them to be sold. There are a total of six pieces in this one lot, measuring approximately 3 x 17 inches each.