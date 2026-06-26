Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Hecate, Kindly Ones, Stephanie Williams, The Matriarch, Three Witches, Tom King, trinity, wonder woman

The End Of Wonder Woman #34 Changes The Fate Of DC Comics (Spoilers)

The End Of Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Bruno Redondo changes the fate of DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wonder War reveals Trinity’s birth as a fate-breaking act, tying Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor and the Fates together.

Tom King’s Wonder Woman run reframes the Three Fates as key players shaping Trinity, the Matriarch and DC’s future.

Wonder Woman #34 ends with Diana using the Godkiller Sword in a sacrifice to rewrite Wonder War history.

After Wonder Woman #34, Steve Trevor and Trinity race into the past to stop the Matriarch before her brutal rise.

The ongoing Wonder Woman by Tom King and Daniel Sampere has recently jumped to the near future of the DC Universe for the Wonder War storyline. With a world ruled by the cruel Matriarch, daughter of Amazon warrior Esme and the king of the USA, The Sovereign, who blames everything on Diana. And now Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor and their daughter Trinity are trying to change the fate of the world, with the latest Wonder Woman #34 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Bruno Redondo.

The Fates, the Three Witches, the Kindly Ones, the Weird Sisters, Hecate, the Hecateae, the Erinyes, the Norns, Mut, Moirai, the Eumenides, the Furies, Parcae, Fortuna, the Charities, the Shareholders, the three-in-one Mother, Maiden and Crone, Cynthia, Mildred and Mordred, have a long history at DC Comics as well as many names. They first appeared as hosts of The Witching Hour horror anthology comic from DC in 1969, created by the legendary Alex Toth.

The Sandman comics of the eighties and nineties, revisiting much of DC's 60s and 70s horror characters, and the main reason Sam Kieth was recruited to the series, gave them a prominent position in the overall plot and the fall of Morpheus. They have still popped up occasionally… meeting Wonder Woman's brother, who we don't talk about much anymore…

Which now seems quite fateful. But the new Wonder Woman run from Tom King and Daniel Sampere has seen them part and parcel of this story. From bringing about the existence of Trinity, daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, after his death…

The essence of Steve Trevor had been taken by Wonder Woman, from the Underworld, from Hades, changing the future.

And on the island of Themyscira, a thread is combined with her own. A golden thread.

And giving them a daughter. Whose adventures we have seen in different stages of her growing up, often at the same time.

Trinity should listen to herself. "When you rip through their threads of reality to satisfy your own whatever issues, the Fates tend to enact their righteous vengeance." Because she has gone right up against them. Or at least one of them.

When we first met her in Wonder Woman #800, the first chapter that set up this whole run three years ago this month, while visiting a future imprisoned Sovereign, she told us just how intertwined she was with The Fates, after challenging and besting The Crone…

Holding the Three Lassos of Fate…

While the Sovereign spoke of what was foretold. All that was fated. While the daughter of Esme and The Sovereign, Lizzie, has grown up with Trinity and become Matricarch, taking over the world, killing its superheroes and fulfilling the role of her father, but entirely openly.

And The Three Witches narrate the Wonder War, arguing where the story starts and where it ends. Was it the street or was it the boat? No, sorry, that was a different Tom King story…

… and it was the Beach. Of Paradise Island. With Lizzie and Trinity. Wonder Woman and The Matriarch to come.

And as the story continues, their fates are entwined. The language here used very deliberately and specifically by The Fates.

Trinity and her lassos may be the only thing that can change fate, as one is twisted and threaded, like a needle or… a bow.

An arrow fired by a bow made from one of the lassos of Fate, the same material that formed Trinity in the first place, and seized from The Crone herself…

… is it enough to change this history… and for the God Sword to be seized and used? The Fates narrate their own fate…

…and possibly find someone to intervene on their behalf.

And as the Fates survive, they continue to squabble. As someone else returns to the chessboard. And we learn which narrator is which. The one at the beginning, the one in the middle…

… and the one at the end, who was bested by the daughter of Wonder Woman. And knows where things will go more than anyone.

And it is that context, with Wonder Woman possessing the Godkiller Sword, that sends her to Hades to address the Fates directly. No matter what they put in her way.

And that is what this is about. Changing this future world. Whether that means unweaving it or severing it. And so this week, we had Wonder Woman #34… looking more at the battle between Wonder Woman and The Matriarch. But then, back to The Fates.

We know from Sandman what crossing one of The Fates will do to one of The Endless. What would happen if you killed one of them?

It was never for them. But it had to happen in front of them. And this is also why she made Trinity and Steve hang back…

As Wonder Woman takes the Godkiller sword and kills a God… or at least a demi-god. And the Fates never saw it coming.

This has led to outrage online over the idea of Wonder Woman killing herself. But from all we have seen and read, this is something else. It is more than that; this is the severing of the line, the storyline that began with the birth of Trinity, and the thread of destiny that flowed out and into The Wonder War. Wonder Woman could potentially sacrifice Trinity, but that is not this story either. She sacrifices herself to put right what once went wrong, to unravel DC history. Not Wonder Woman herself, that would be too much, but everything that went wrong. I expect. That's at least what it looks like, Days Of Future Past-ing the Wonder War, with Greek mythology. We are told in the next issue by Stephanie Williams and Clayton Henry, for an interlude, that The Fates have been defied and "After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign." Wonder Woman's death has allowed history to be rewritten. And it's Kill Hitler-as-a-baby time… "Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come." Will the present Wonder Woman be able to do such a thing? But also "the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past" presumably by saving her own life, and we may find what made her that way, as she has to cross "a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike that perished by her hand." The Wonder War Part Two is kicking off in 2026 and into 2027 with Tom King, Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Daniel Sampere, Clayton Henry, Eduardo Pansica and Belen Ortega…

WONDER WOMAN #34

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026 WONDER WOMAN #35

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry

THE FATES DEFIED! After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99 7/15/2026

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry THE FATES DEFIED! After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99 7/15/2026 WONDER WOMAN #36

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry

CHAMPION OF THE AMAZONS! The tale of Diana's origin continues as she enters the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man's World as Wonder Woman. The fate of Themyscira hangs in the balance as their princess finds herself at a crossroads, much like her own daughter, as she prepares to take down the Matriarch once and for all. $4.99 8/19/2026

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry CHAMPION OF THE AMAZONS! The tale of Diana's origin continues as she enters the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man's World as Wonder Woman. The fate of Themyscira hangs in the balance as their princess finds herself at a crossroads, much like her own daughter, as she prepares to take down the Matriarch once and for all. $4.99 8/19/2026 WONDER WOMAN #37

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE WONDER WAR CONTINUES! Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come. Will the truth prevail? Don't miss the exciting first chapter of The Wonder War Act 2! $4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere THE WONDER WAR CONTINUES! Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come. Will the truth prevail? Don't miss the exciting first chapter of The Wonder War Act 2! $4.99 9/16/2026 WONDER WOMAN 2026 ANNUAL WONDER WAR THE MATRIARCH SPECIAL #1

(W) Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

MATRIARCH'S INFERNO! After the shocking events of Wonder Woman #34, the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past. The only thing that stands in her way is a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike that perished by her hand. Retribution is coming for the Matriarch. Will she survive it, or is she doomed to fate? $5.99 9/30/2026

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