Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, mask, rom, sdcc, transformers, Void rivals

The Energon Universe At San Diego Comic-Con With Transformers & GI Joe

The Energon Universe At San Diego Comic-Con with Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals, M.A.S.K. and Rom

Article Summary Energon Universe at San Diego Comic-Con delivered a new trailer, fresh covers and major reveals from Skybound and Image.

M.A.S.K. expands the Energon Universe with Scott Trakker and T-Bob set to debut in upcoming October 2026 issues.

Void Rivals and G.I. Joe teased major additions, including Predacron, Major Medusa and the next story arc twists.

Transformers spotlighted Superion, Thundercracker’s new status and key October 2026 solicits for the Energon Universe.

At the official Energon Universe comics panel at San Diego Comic Con last weekend, Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro, revealed a new trailer, new covers and character designs from the shared universe in a panel featuring Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, Conor Hughes and Sean Mackiewicz.

That included character designs for M.A.S.K. characters Trakker's son Scott, and his protector T-Bob, who will be introduced in upcoming issues of M.A.S.K., as seen in Image Comics' October 2026 solicits...

Not the only new character who has arrived in the Energon Universe, of course. Artist Conor Hughes joined the panel to reveal character designs for bounty hunter Predacron fighting Rom and hints of what's to come in Void Rivals' next story arc, including new artist Frank Mazzoli. G.I. Joe's new Cobra character, Major Medusa, was revealed with some hints as to what her role might be in the coming issues with G.I. Joe #26 covers.

Robert Kirkman talked about Superion, featured on the #36 cover with newly named Autobot Thundercracker as his new arm, and Karl Kerschl will be the guest artist on issue #37.

G.I. JOE #27

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: TOM REILLY & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN VARIANT

COVER C: GODTAIL VARIANT

COVER D (1:25): FADIME YILDIRIM STREETWEAR VARIANT

COVER E (1:50): ALEXANDRE SHIBAO VARIANT

WHO IS ZARTAN?

In a deadly play for power, Zartan's set Joe against Joe. Is there anyone left who can stop him?

$3.99 | 32 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 21

M.A.S.K. #5

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: PYE PARR & PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

COVER A: PYE PARR

COVER B: KARL KERSCHL CONNECTING COVER VARIANT

COVER C: HOWARD PORTER & ROMULO FAJARDO, JR. VARIANT

COVER D (1:25): NIKOLA CIŽMEŠIJA VARIANT

COVER E (1:50): E.J. SU VARIANT

SCOTT TRAKKER—YOU ARE NOW ON THE M.A.S.K. NETWORK.

Matt Trakker thought he could keep his son safe from V.E.N.O.M. He was very wrong.

$3.99 | 32 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 7

TRANSFORMERS #37

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: KARL KERSCHL, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: JASON HOWARD

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER VARIANT

COVER C: DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT

COVER D (1:25): NICK BRADSHAW & JIM CHARALAMPIDIS VARIANT

COVER E (1:50): ETHAN YOUNG VARIANT

COVER F (1:100): DAVID LAFUENTE FOIL VARIANT ($4.99)

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT ($4.99)

THE PRICE OF BEING PRIME!

How far will Elita Prime go to win the war on Cybertron?

$3.99 | 32 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 14

VOID RIVALS #35

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: CONOR HUGHES VARIANT

COVER C: CULLY HAMNER VARIANT

COVER D (1:25): PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR & DC ALONSO VARIANT

COVER E (1:50): BALÁM VARIANT

Akronus has turned against the ways of Cobra-La, embracing technology to survive the depths of space. Pythona is not happy. Darak and Solila are also in this book.

$3.99 | 32 pages | FC | T | On Sale October 28

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