Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, cyclops, DNX, Jean Grey

The Fate Of Cyclops And The Beast In X-Men And DNX #5 (XSpoilers)

The Fate of Cyclops and The Beast in X-Men and DNX #5... and what's up with Jean Grey #XSpoilers

Article Summary DNX #5 pushes Cyclops and Beast into a literal fight to the death, paying off Marvel’s long-teased X-Men showdown.

X-Men #41 and Jean Grey #1 set the stakes, hinting Cyclops’ fate could trigger Jean Grey and the Phoenix to lose control.

Preview pages and leaks point to Cyclops’ apparent death in DNX #5, while Beast’s role raises both moral and physical questions.

The ending suggests Cyclops may not stay dead for long, with Jean Grey and wider X-Men fallout already driving what comes next.

This week sees the publication of DNX #5. And there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility that Cyclops or the original Beast will die. Especially after they've basically said it out loud. The solicitation for DNX #5 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini out this Wednesday reads, "Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death."

In DNX #4 they looked to make that literal.

While in last week's X-Men #41 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, the walls came down.

And we got a preview of the new Jean Grey #1…

And what is it that would make Jean Grey, the Phoenix, lose control? The preview of DNX #5 shows us Cyclops and The Beast engaging in a little weaponised nostalgia.

Really? Honestly, Hank, Scott didn't really do that much.

He shot a gun out of a soldier's hands, congratulated Iceman and showed extreme complacency. And as everythign was about t blow up?

It was Professor X who saved the day, with Cyclops just summing it all up. Maybe The Beast was just really easily impressed bny someone folding their arms.

And now it's a fight to the death. But given everything, including Jan Grey's reaction, the smart money was on Cyclops getting bumped off. Especially when Reddit joined in…

And now pages of DNX #5 out this Wednesday are in the wild…

The final battle between the Beast and Cyclops, but who won the physical fight and who won the moral one?

And as those outside realise what has happened inside…

… the absence of Cyclops travels far faster than the speed of light…

As Jean Grey, the Phoenix, loses control. So that's it, as teased, as widely predicted, as leaked, the death of Cyclops, just ahead of the X-Men joining the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. Can that stand? Will Cyclops be resurrected in Jean Grey #5 as speculated above? Not quite…

Well, there is a movie after all… DNX #5 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini is published on Wednesday.

DNX #5 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

X-Men and 3K. Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death. $4.99 11/25/2026

X-Men and 3K. Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman. To the death. $4.99 11/25/2026 Jean Grey #1 (of 5) by Jed MacKay, Roge Antonio

BURNING ON RE-ENTRY IN THE AFTERMATH OF DNX! The PHOENIX is headed to Earth. JEAN GREY is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches…or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her? Hot on the heels of DNX – a new chapter for Jean Grey and the X-MEN begins HERE AND NOW! $4.99 25/25/2026

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