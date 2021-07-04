The Fear State is Nearly Upon Us in Batman #110 [Preview]

Something truly terrifying is about to happen in the Batman comics. Something that will bring terror to the heart of any comic book fan. That's right, it's nearly too scary to imagine: a crossover event! AIIIEEEEE!!! There are just two issues left before Fear State kicks off, and Scarecrow is ramping up his presence in this preview of Batman #110, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #110

DC Comics

0521DC048

0521DC049 – BATMAN #110 CVR B JOCK CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Main: Batman's bloody, no-holds-barred fight with Magistrate enforcer Peacekeeper-01 rages on in epic fashion! Simon Saint's master plan comes to fruition as his Magistrate program makes its move on Gotham City, and things are about to heat up! (Not in a good way!) Backup: The Instigator versus Ghost-Maker in a kung fu showdown! Need we say more?

In Shops: 7/6/2021

SRP: $4.99