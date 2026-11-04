Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: kaiju, No Gods No Masters

The First 200 Who Read No Gods No Masters #3 Get A Free Kaiju Card

Be one of the first two hundred folk to read No Gods No Masters #3 next week from Boom Studios and get a free Kaiju card

Article Summary Read No Gods No Masters #3 next week and the first 150-200 readers can claim a free Kaiju Card via the Kaiju Hunt QR code.

Boom’s breakout kaiju survival horror series from Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo has sold out issues #1 and #2 fast.

Each issue hides a chibi kaiju in the art, and fans who spot it first can score a collectible Free Kaiju Card by mail.

No Gods No Masters expands in Hello Darkness #29 with Survival Stories, starting with The Circle Line one-shot.

No Gods No Masters from Julia Anta and Jacoby Salcedo is a five-issue kaiju survival horror series from Boom Studios, pitched as The Walking Dead meets Godzilla. Issues #1 and #2 are out (and sold out), and issue #3 hits comic book stores next week. One of the factors driving the quick sell-outs is their Kaiju Hunt program. Every issue features a hidden "chibi kaiju" in a panel of the book. Anyone who finds it can scan the QR code in the back of the book to submit their address and where they found the hidden kaiju. The first 150-200 responses get a free collectable kaiju card mailed to their door. And they have been receiving hundreds of responses on launch days so far. And here are a few cards folks have been getting!

The success of the series so far has led Boom Studios to launch a spin-off in their Hello Darkness horror anthology, beginning with Hello Darkness #29. For four months, each issue of Hello Darkness will include a No Gods No Masters: Survival Stories, standalone one-shot short story in the world of No Gods. Each five-page short features a regular, everyday New Yorker recounting their own story of survival during the kaiju apocalypse, beginning with The Circle Line, a horror survival tale on the open seas.

No Gods, No Masters #3 by Jacoby Salcedo, Julio Anta

Rescuing Felipe's mom is finally in reach now that the teens have made it to the station… but what will they find underground? Our heroes descend into the subway at the 14th St Station to find their friend's mom, but new nightmares await them! As the government begins to carpet-bomb Manhattan to combat the threat of the giant Amikuk, what more will Felipe, Malik, and Jeannie need to do in order to survive? Join our three characters for the next chapter of the exciting NYC kaiju epic! $4.99 November 11, 2026

Hello Darkness #29

New year! New horror! Hello Darkness slices into January with a collection of fresh shorts like a hot scythe through orphans. In "Stop Loss," horror stalwart John Arcudi (B.P.R.D., A God Somewhere) and PJ Holden (Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper) tell the tale of a soldier whose war is truly forever. Then in "Dying to Kill," fan-favorite writer Kenny Porter (Operation Iron Coffin, Power Rangers Unlimited) and rising start artist Jack Mandrake (The Consumption) bring you the story of an end-times prepper who slept through the whole zombie apocalypse, robbing him of his one chance to kill with abandon…until now! Alejandro Arbona (Tradecraft Manor, Lake Yellowood Slaughter) and Neogi Devaki (Sweet Valley High, Curb Stomp) kick off a new 3-part story with a new kid of P.I. "Vic Hammond: Paranormal Investigator" whose very first day on the job sees her entering the world's most haunted house…FOR SCIENCE! And No Gods, No Masters, this year's breakout kaiju comic book series from Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo continues in the pages of Hello Darkness with "The Circle Line," a harrowing horror survival tale on the open seas! This is the first part of 4 standalone No Gods, No Masters: Survival Stories shorts to be featured in the pages of Hello Darkness and one you won't want to miss. $5.99 27 January 2027

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