Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

The First Blind Bag Of The Absolute Universe For Absolute Justice #1

The First Blind Bag of the Absolute Universe for Absolute Justice #1 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra out in April 2027

Article Summary Absolute Justice #1 launches April 7, 2027 as the first Absolute Universe crossover by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra.

The five-issue event unites the Absolute heroes against the Justice League, Darkseid, and a war that threatens hope itself.

Absolute Justice #1 includes variant covers, design turnaround editions, and foil exclusives tied to the blind bag release.

The first blind bag of the Absolute Universe costs $9.99, with rare foil covers and original sketch variants randomly inserted.

Absolute Justice, the first crossover event for the Absolute Universe, will also have the first blind bags of the Absolute Universe as well. Written and drawn by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, with dialogue from all the Absolute writers whose characters are featured, the first of five issues will be published on the 7th of April 2027.

"The Absolute Universe was born in the image of Darkseid, but the emergence of its heroes has introduced something its creator never intended: hope. The billionaires and industrialists who rule this world see that rising hope as a dangerous infection that must be eradicated. Those rulers have a name: the Justice League. In Absolute Justice, the Justice League will call upon Darkseid, and Darkseid will send his angels with a message for the heroes of this world: Abandon all hope. In the face of a threat that seeks to undo everything they've accomplished, the solitary heroes of the Absolute Universe must unite for the very first time and go to war against the forces of creation itself! From the blockbuster creative team of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra comes an event series that will change the Absolute Universe forever…with no tie-in issues, no crossovers, and no mercy shown!"

The 40-page debut issue also features variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Gabriele Dell'Otto, and Kyuyong Eom, a 1:25 variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque, a 1:100 variant by Lau, a blank sketch cover, and a glow-in-the-dark variant by Eom.

Each issue of Absolute Justice will also feature a character design turnaround variant, offered in both color (OTO) and black and white (1:50) versions, beginning with Hayden Sherman's designs for Absolute Wonder Woman on Absolute Justice #1.

Absolute Justice #1 will also be available in a $9.99 blind bag edition, with every polybagged comic featuring a foil cover available exclusively through the blind bag program. Among the covers to be discovered are three unique full-color foil connecting covers by Jim Lee, along with foil covers by Kaare Andrews, Mark Brooks, Dan Mora, and Álvaro Martínez Bueno. Each of those four artists' covers will be available to discover in three different treatments: full-color foil, rare silver foil, and ultra-rare gold foil.

More than 500 blank silver foil covers will feature original artwork drawn directly onto each cover, including a selection of rare sketches by the artists of the Absolute Universe titles, and by Jim Lee. These one-of-a-kind silver foil sketch covers will be randomly inserted into Absolute Justice #1 blind bags.

Absolute Justice #1 goes on sale April 7, 2027, for $5.99, with card-stock variants available for $5.99 and Eom's glow-in-the-dark variant for $8.99 and a $9.99 blind bag edition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!