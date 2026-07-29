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The First New Marvel Masterworks Books From Clover Press, Revealed

The First New Marvel Masterworks Books From Clover Press, Revealed, at San Diego Comic-Con and ComicsPRO

Article Summary Clover Press revives Marvel Masterworks, preserving legacy numbering and offering classic cover options.

The first new Marvel Masterworks announced are Uncanny X-Men Vol. 18, Super-Villain Team-Up Vol. 1, Mighty Thor Vol. 25, and Tomb of Dracula Vol. 6.

These Marvel Masterworks collect key late-run issues, annuals, crossovers, and unfinished classic series.

Marvel cancelled Marvel Masterworks in 2026 after weak sales, leaving several lines incomplete before Clover Press stepped in.

Publisher of Clover Press, Hank Kanalz, told comic book retailers at the ComicsPRO Retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con last week that Clover Press was going to bring back the Marvel Masterworks line. It became quite the talking point at the Eisners and the Bad Idea Comics Party. And then I found the Kickstarter link. But which books? Well, I now have the screencaps from the presentation… and naming the initial books involved, the titles they include and how the classic cover and Clover covers will look.

Uncanny X-Men vol. 18 / 390 with Uncanny X-Men #256-268, Annual No. 14, The Fantastic Four Annual #23, The New Mutants Annual #6 , X-Factor Annual #5

Super-Villain Team-Up vol. 1 / 391 with Super-Villain Team-Up #1-17 & Giant-Size #1-2, Marvel Spotlight #27, The Avengers #154-156, The Champions #16, Marvel Preview #21

Mighty Thor vol. 25 / 392 with Thor #360-369 & Balder the Brave #1-4

Tomb of Dracula vol. 6 / 393 The Tomb of Dracula #56-70

Clover Press will preserve the legacy numbering of previous issues, keep a "classic" option for the covers, and look to close off incomplete runs from the original volumes.

In June 2026, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics was to cancel its Marvel Masterworks line of hardcover collections. Defenders Vol. 10 and Marvel Team-Up Vol. 9 were listed for January 2026, but then removed, leaving the December 2025 titles as the final books in the line. The Near Mint Condition channel reported the line was on "indefinite hiatus", but Bleeding Cool reported it was fully cancelled. Marvel Masterworks began in 1987 as a way to collect classic early Marvel tales in a hardcover, premium edition with restored artwork and better print quality than other Marvel collected editions, and has since produced almost 400 editions. The initial high price of the Masterworks line was to fund the restoration of the original art, often taken from bleached copies of the original comics' pages, to extract the linework, though other methods superseded that. The resulting work was then reused in the Omnibus and Epic paperpack lines, which offered better value for money to readers. However, the Masterworks line also includes bonus material and insight from the original creators. And a hardback at the original size of publication. At the time it was cancelled, it also left Tomb of Dracula, Werewolf by Night, and Marvel Two-in-One just one volume short of completion. Man-Thing, Spider-Man, FF, Daredevil, Captain America, and the Avengers were two volumes away from a natural stopping point.

Comics writer JM DeMatteis then confirmed the news, and Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort stated, "The central issue was pretty straightforward, JV: sales on those volumes had dropped to the point where they were no longer financially viable. So while I like the format, if the audience for the books isn't there, then they're going to go on hiatus at least. And yes, I was responsible for restarting the program in the late 1990s and getting it running again after its first hiatus. The same thing may be possible here, but we'll need to see what happens over time." Well, now it's time.

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