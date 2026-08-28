Posted in: Comics | Tagged: coverwatch, midnight, retailer exclusive variants, third eye comics

The First Of The Marvel Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers

The First Of The Marvel Midnight Universe Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers Revealed, by Will Sliney for Third Eye Comics

This is probably going to read as an ad for Third Eye Comics, but it really isn't. You know, Third Eye Comics, Games and Hobbies, the chain of comic book and pop culture superstores primarily serving the DMV area, Maryland, Virginia, and the broader Washington, D.C. region. Or so I'm told. And it is the home for the first revealed retailer-exclusive variant covers for Marvel's new Midnight Universe titles: Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and Midnight X-Men #1, all by Will Sliney. I am sure there will be many more…

Here's the pricing list: the standard Midnight Universe #1 issues are $5.99.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 WILL SLINEY THIRD EYE EXCLUSIVE $19.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 WILL SLINEY THIRD EYE EXCLUSIVE $19.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1 WILL SLINEY THIRD EYE EXCLUSIVE [SIGNED BY BENJAMIN PERCY & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON] $29.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 WLL SLINEY THIRD EYE EXCLUSIVE $19.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1 WILL SLINEY THIRD EYE EXCLUSIVE [SIGNED BY BENJAMIN PERCY & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON] $29.99

MIDNIGHT MARVEL – TRIPLE THREAT SET BUNDLE $49.99

MIDNIGHT MARVEL – TRIPLE THREAT SET BUNDLE [SIGNED BY BENJAMIN PERCY & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON] $69.99

The Marvel Midnight Universe is an upcoming superhero-horror comic book imprint and alternate universe from Marvel Comics, launching in October. Its tagline is "The light had its turn," and it reimagines classic Marvel heroes and teams through a horror-focused lens, free from the continuity constraints of the main Marvel Universe, and has been compared to Marvel's past alternate lines like the Ultimate Universe or DC's Absolute Universe. Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte is set in a New York City dominated by secret empires of vampires and mutants, known as the "Empyres". The X-Men's struggle is no longer primarily about acceptance but about survival and blood. Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker sees an obsessive scientist, Reed Richards, who delves into forbidden secrets of the universe, transforming himself and three others in horrifying ways. It leans into cosmic/Lovecraftian terror, mad science, cults, and hidden dimensions. And Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc sees a young Peter Parker transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit of eternal life/post-mortality. The classic "with great power comes great responsibility" theme becomes something monstrous…

Send me a set, okay, Third Eye Comics? As we agreed? Cushti – [DELETE FINAL PARAGRAPH BEFORE PUBLISHING]

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