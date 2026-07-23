Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: bryan lee o'malley, scott pilgrim

The First Scott Pilgrim Comic by Bryan Lee O'Malley In 16 Years

Someone born when the final volume of Scott Pilgrim came out is now a high schooler, and Scott is probably dating her

Article Summary Bryan Lee O'Malley returns to Scott Pilgrim with his first new comic in 16 years, a 16-page Oni Press one-shot.

Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott arrives in November as a prequel to the new Scott Pilgrim EX video game.

The story pits Scott Pilgrim against Metal Scott, a new doppelganger threat after peace with Ramona and the Evil Exes.

O'Malley says revisiting Scott Pilgrim's Toronto felt like coming home, even for this small new comic chapter.

Oni Press' publisher Hunter Gorinson has just given us the heads up on a new Scott Pilgrim comic book, written and drawn by his creator Bryan Lee O'Malley as a sixteen-page one-shot comic from Oni Press. And his first new Scott Pilgrim comic book since the series concluded in 2010. Someone born then is now a high schooler, and Scott is probably dating her.

Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott is published in November and acts as a prequel to the beat-'em-up Scott Pilgrim video game of the same name, and will Scott Pilgrim battling against his doppelganger, Metal Scott. Yes, I know he has a number of doppelgangers.

Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott One-Shot (W) Bryan O'Malley (A) Bryan O'Malley

Scott met Ramona. Sparks flew. The two of them had to work together in order to defeat Ramona's Seven Evil Exes and their nefarious leader, Gideon Gordon Graves. Some other stuff happened in various media formats that may or may not be canon. That's all in the past. These days, Scott and Ramona are a happy couple, and the Exes have moved on from their unhealthy obsessions. I guess they all got therapy or whatever. Now, after a period of peace, a new threat is about to emerge. Are our heroes ready? Let's find out!!!

Bryan O'Malley says, "When I was asked to create a minicomic for Scott Pilgrim EX, I quickly said yes without considering the implications. Only when I started writing and drawing it did I realize this would be the first new Scott Pilgrim comic in 16 years. It's only a trifle, but returning to Scott's Toronto really did feel like coming home." And yes, it's in colour…

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