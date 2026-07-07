Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: cullen bunn, Ignition Press, Jeremy Haun, san diego, sdcc

The Folk Of Dooney Hollow & Cult-De-Sac Debut From Ignition At SDCC

The Folk of Dooney Hollow by Jeremy Haun, Alex Lins and Cult-De-Sac by Cullen Bunn, Fico Ossio debut from Ignition Press at SDCC

Article Summary Ignition Press brings Cult-de-Sac: The Cold Open and The Folk of Dooney Hollow: The Cold Open to SDCC 2026.

Each $4.99 Cold Open features a new prequel story, preview pages, and limited 500-copy variant covers at SDCC.

Jeremy Haun and Cullen Bunn headline signings as Ignition Press expands with booth #5531 and its public Pavilion.

Ignition Press also marks its first anniversary with seven new launches, led by Airwalker and Cult-de-Sac #1.

Ignition Press is expanding its presence at San Diego Comic-Con, continuing its outside pop-up, but also having a showfloor booth #5531, and continuing to debut advance comic books with its Cold Open issues featuring an original, self-contained story that introduces the reader to the world, as well as behind-the-scenes material, special sneak peeks, and information on how to get the entire series through traditional retail channels. For 2026, that will be Cult-de-Sac: The Cold Open and The Folk of Dooney Hollow: The Cold Open, original standalone issues.

Cult-de-Sac: The Cold Open from Cullen Bunn, Fico Ossio, and Ulises Arreola debuts with an original prequel story of a couple's deadly interaction with the mysterious Homeowners Association, along with a first look at Cult-de-Sac #1. The Folk of Dooney Hollow: The Cold Open from Jeremy Haun, Alex Lins and Trish Mulvihill debuts with an original prequel story introducing the horrors in the woods, plus a first look at The Folk of Dooney Hollow #1. Readers can purchase copies of both for $4.99, and a limited-edition cover B variant by Ebrahel Lurci and Lins, respectively, for $9.99. The variant covers are limited to 500 copies each. Jeremy Haun and Cullen Bunn, recently in the news for his and Jonas Scharf's series Bone Parish being in development for a TV series with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at Starz, will be signing copies at the Ignition Pavilion throughout SDCC.

Founded in July 2024 by Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director), Ignition Press began publishing original series in July 2025 with its public debut at SDCC. At the Ignition Press Room, a standalone, open to the public, and free pop-up, the publisher introduced readers to seven debut series: Murder Podcast, Voyeur, Deluge, Roots of Madness, The Beauty, NO Place, and Arcadia.

Now Ignition Press has seven new series launching over seven week,s beginning July 1st through August 12th. Additionally, Ignition Press will celebrate all its previously released or continuing series with new promotions and activations. Exclusives for all seven new series will be available for purchase. "As it turns out, seven really is a lucky number! It's hard to believe that nearly a full year has already flown by since we first greeted our earliest fans at the Ignition Press Room. I could not be prouder of the incredible stories our creators have brought to life in that time, aided by our incredible behind-the-scenes team, and of course, our retail and press partners around the world" said Publisher Filip Sablik. The Pavilion will also host the debut of Airwalker, Ignition Press' first original graphic novel by Stan Lee, Jeremy Haun and Danny Luckert. Attendees can also try their luck at the Pavilion's gachapon machine, which will offer prizes ranging from comic book ashcans to rare golden tickets redeemable for original commissioned sketches by Ignition Press creators. The seven launching series commemorating Ignition Press's first anniversary are:

The Dogsitter #1—a brand new rom-com treat for dog lovers from the Ares & Aphrodite team of Jamie S. Rich and Megan Levens with Nick Filardi and AndWorld Design ;

and with and ; Dispatched #1—an express delivery of an action thriller from B. Clay Moore (Bloodland) and Daniel Gete (Skin Police) with Lee Loughridge and AndWorld Design ;

(Bloodland) and (Skin Police) with and ; Minotaur #1—a groundbreaking sci-fi ongoing series for the AI Age by Si Spurrier (The Flash) and Mike Dowling (The Amazing Spider-Man) with Sofie Dodgson and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou ;

(The Flash) and (The Amazing Spider-Man) with and ; Sicko #1—a horrifying medical thriller where an autoimmune disorder becomes a weapon from Tini Howard (Marian Heretic) and Amilcar Pinna (Galactic) with Amanda Grazini and Ariana Maher ;

(Marian Heretic) and (Galactic) with and ; The Patron #1—a fine art murder mystery that is truly horrifying by Christian Ward (Event Horizon) and John J. Pearson (The Department of Truth) with Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou ;

(Event Horizon) and (The Department of Truth) with ; Airwalker—the first original graphic novel for the publisher, a brand new superhero for a modern age directly from the mind of the late, great Stan Lee with Jeremy Haun (The Beauty) and Danny Luckert (Jumpscare) with AndWorld Design ;

with (The Beauty) and (Jumpscare) with ; And finally, Cult-de-Sac #1—a homeowner's nightmare where the HOA is more than just odd from Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Fico Ossio (Destroy All Immortals) with Ulises Arreola and AndWorld Design.

"Whenever we talk to creators about pitching, they ask us what kind of stories we are looking for, and we always answer with, 'The ones you're dying to tell,'" said Editor-in-Chief and writer Jamie S. Rich. "It's amazing to see the kind of material they come back with when you remove all the guardrails. 'The stories you think no one will publish.' All of these books are incredibly different from one another, and yet all of them mean something to the people making them, because they aren't being asked to chase a trend or appease a publishing brief. It's exciting to be a part of. It's why I come to work every day." Ignition Press's updated summer release schedule includes the following titles:

July 1st: The Dogsitter #1, Showdown #2, The Other/Half #3, and Ripcord #4;

July 8th: Dispatched #1, Innards #2, Tyler Rake: An Extraction Story #3, and Just Brutal #4;

July 15th: Minotaur #1, Arcadia #6, and Murder Podcast #8;

July 22nd: Sicko #1, Bad Thoughts #2, Everyone Loves A Jewel Thief #3, Bloodland #5, and The Beauty #7;

July 29th: The Patron #1;

August 5th: Airwalker OGN (available August 4th in bookstores), The Other/Half #4, and Ripcord #5;

August 12th: Cult-de-Sac #1, The Dogsitter #2, Innard #3, Showdown #3, Tyler Rake: An Extraction Story #4, Just Brutal #5, and Murder Podcast Vol. 1 TP (available August 11th in bookstores).

"Every aspect of comics is about taking risks," said Creative Director Jeremy Haun. "Creators put themselves out there making these things. Publishers take a risk sending those wild stories out into the world. Retailers take a risk that those comics will connect with an audience and sell. And finally, fans risk laying down their hard-earned dollars hoping to find their next favorite series. We set out to make a company that celebrated the spirit of taking risk to tell stories. Now, a year later, we've published over twenty all-new stories from some of the most amazing voices in comics. I'm so proud of every single person that's contributed to the success that we've had over the past year—from the creators to the retailers, to the fans that have shown such unwavering support for us at Ignition. It's risk. All of it. And you know what? It's absolutely worth it."

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