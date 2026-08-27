Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: angel hernandez, Chris Sotomayor, dan brown, joe sabino, Michael Shelfer, new york, Paul Allor, US Open

The Free US Open Spider-Man Comic Sells For $40 To $115 On eBay

Marvel Comics celebrates New York with a free original Spider-Man comic given away at the US Open, just as they are moving to Burbank

Article Summary Marvel and the US Open launched a free 2026 Spider-Man comic at Fan Week, with 40,000 copies available onsite.

Free US Open Spider-Man comics are already flipping on eBay, with standard copies near $40 and blind bags up to $115.

The US Open comic sends Spider-Man and Scorpion across New York’s five boroughs before the action lands in Queens.

Paul Allor, Angel Hernandez, Chris Sotomayor, Joe Sabino, Michael Shelfer and Dan Brown created the US Open tie-in.

Marvel Comics and the US Open tennis competition, this week, launched an original Spider-Man comic built around the 2026 tournament's theme, "Celebrating Our New York Story." Just as, you know, Marvel Comics is moving from New York to Burbank. The irony is palpable.

More than 40,000 print copies of the book are being given away free throughout US Open Fan Week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Attendees who scan their Fan Access Pass at the giveaway tent just inside the main entrance can pick one up on a first-come, first-served basis. Naturally, many will be trashed. Which is why they have been selling on eBay for up to $42 each… or up to $115 for an unsealed blind bag version.

None of the coverage or press this comic has received has thought to name the creators involved, so consider this a Bleeding Cool scoop. It's written by Paul Allor, drawn by Angel Hernandez, coloured by Chris Sotomayor, lettered by VC's Joe Sabino, and covers by Michael Shelfer, coloured by Dan Brown.

The comic follows Spider-Man as he chases and battles the supervillain Scorpion across all five boroughs on his way to the US Open. Along the route he hits iconic New York landmarks and classic city experiences before arriving at the tennis center in Queens. In addition to the standard edition, there's a limited run of collectable covers, one for each borough: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. These feature Spider-Man against landmarks from that borough and are restricted to 1,000 copies each. The first 1,000 fans who claim a comic each day receive one of the special covers at random from a surprise blind bag.

"This is such a creative and exciting concept that brings Spider-Man to the US Open and also amplifies the celebration of our theme and New York City, with six unique covers featuring landmarks of all five boroughs," said Nicole Kankam, Managing Director, Pro Tennis Marketing and Entertainment, USTA. "We're thrilled to work with Marvel for a third consecutive year – a collaboration that continues to add to our fan experience during US Open Fan Week and undoubtedly helps to grow the game of tennis among new audiences."

Nick Lowe, VP and Executive Editor for Marvel's Spider-Man Comic Books, added: "Peter Parker is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and while he is from Queens, his neighborhood is the whole of New York City. We at Marvel are super excited to honor the five boroughs with our webbed-wonder, highlighting some of each borough's stellar landmarks in the greatest city in the world, including the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, which is the heartbeat of Queens for the next few weeks and is also one of my kids' favorite field trip spots!" Maybe next year, they can do a "We Really Miss New York" edition? Oh, and someone cries out for credit…

Cover artist Michael Shelfer there! Hope you are happy with the wider credits being acknoeledged on Bleeding Cool!

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