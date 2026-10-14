Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: alan davis, Alan Moore, captain britain, Jaspers Warp, the fury

The Fury Returns For Captain Britain's 50th Anniversary (Spoilers)

The Fury Returns For Captain Britain's 50th Anniversary (Spoilers) #captainbritain

Article Summary Captain Britain's 50th Anniversary Special spotlights Alan Davis returning to classic lore and multiversal stakes.

Alan Davis introduces Major Archibald Payne, a parallel-world survivor inspired by a real First World War soldier.

The Jaspers Warp erupts again as James Jaspers twists reality, reviving one of Captain Britain's darkest threats.

The Fury returns for Captain Britain's anniversary, resurfacing as an unstoppable menace in a final brutal clash.

Marvel Comics publishes the Captain Britain 50th Anniversary Special #1 by Alan Davis, Chris Claremont, Paul Davidson, Dan Abnett and Kelsey Ramsey today, but we're all just going to glom onto the Alan Davis bit, aren't we? Especially as it harkens back to the days of working with Alan Moore, Jamie Delano and then doing it himself? And introducing the very Old Colonial (in every sense of that phrase) Major Archibald Payne.

Named after a very real British soldier, Archibald Payne, born in 1894, and who died aged 19 at the Battle of the Somme in 1916 in the First World War. In a parallel dimension, he survived and prospered, it seems, rising to the very top! But va chance to catch up on the Captain Britain Omnibus…

And when The Jaspers Warp arrives, a mutant politician going mad and taking all of reality with him, so does another of its foot soldiers…

The Fury, created by James Jaspers from a world that was then destroyed back in the day before they called them incursions. Back one last time, even as a memory, even as a historical fragment, it somehow survives, and provides as serious a threat as ever… It killed Captain Britain. It killed the second James Jaspers. It never stops…

Captain Britain Vs The Fury. One last time. Until they make the film, at least…

Captain Britain 50th Anniversary Special #1 by Alan Davis, Chris Claremont, Paul Davidson, Dan Abnett, Kelsey Ramsey

LIVE BY THE SWORD! Join us for a golden jubilee to commemorate fifty years of Brian and Betsy Braddock, champions of the multiversal Captain Britain Corps! Chris Claremont & Paul Davidson weave a tale of Brian's earliest days defending the realm! Alan Davis shows what happens when you try to rein in a Braddock! $4.99 10/14/2026

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