Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: david lapham, fred van lente, gi joe, Reckah Comics, The Future Is

The Future Is… ****** Goes Silent For Issue #21 Like G.I. Joe Did

The Future Is... ****** from Fred Van Lente, David Lapham and Rekcah Comics goes silent for issue #21 in 2027, just like G.I. Joe once did

Article Summary The Future Is ****** #21 goes silent in January 2027, with Fred Van Lente and David Lapham embracing a wordless issue.

The Future Is echoes G.I. Joe #21’s legendary Silent Interlude, with issue 21 used as a direct homage point.

Silent comics history runs through Batman, Hawkeye, New X-Men, Ninjak, DC Silent Tales, and Kevin O’Neill’s final work.

Rekcah Comics positions The Future Is #20 as a bold new jumping-on point before the special silent issue #21 arrives.

FUTURE IS ****** #21 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) David Lapham, Rico Renzi (CA) Patrick Piazzalunga

DAVID LAPHAM KEEPS DRAWING THE FUTURE IS ******! David Lapham, one of the greatest comic book artists of all time, continues his epic run on THE FUTURE IS ****** with a very special issue! Hey, remember when the 21st issue of a series meant it was SILENT? Well, good times are here again in this special silent issue centered around Martina! Plus, learn to be a hacker with even more Capture The Flag challenges in each and every issue! $4.99 1/13/2027

FUTURE IS ****** #20 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) David Lapham, Rico Renzi (CA) David Lapham

DAVID LAPHAM DRAWS THE FUTURE IS ******! David Lapham, one of the Greatest Comic Book Artists Of All Time, takes on ongoing interior art duties on THE FUTURE IS ******! That's right! The absolute legend behind STRAY BULLETS takes on drawing the world that's coming. If you've never read THE FUTURE IS ******, you're in luck! This issue acts as a BOLD NEW BEGINNING and a DONE-IN-ONE STORY to get you on board. RETAILERS – Also Available: COVER A by Simone Ragazzoni, a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Simone Ragazzoni Cover, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the David Lapham Cover (including a rare B&W Chase Variant). $4.99 12/9/2026

FUTURE IS ****** #19 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D'Alessandro, Andrea Meloni (CA) David Lapham

THIS ISSUE: IT'S VILLAIN TIME, BABY! That's right, this issue features a look at one of our series' most popular villains, THE STRAY, and another who will alter the way you look at the title of this very series!WE'RE BRINGING ON THE BAD GUYS! ALL THIS PLUS: the SECOND variant cover presented in LAPHAM-VISION by the artistic mastermind behind STRAY BULLETS and (starting NEXT ISSUE) the new regular THE FUTURE IS ****** interior artist! Also, learn to be a hacker with Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! RETAILERS – Also Available: COVER A by Trish Fornster, a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Trish Fornster Cover, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the David Lapham Cover (including a rare B&W Chase Variant). $4.99 11/11/2026

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