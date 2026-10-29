Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: david lapham, fred van lente, gi joe, Reckah Comics, The Future Is
The Future Is… ****** Goes Silent For Issue #21 Like G.I. Joe Did
The Future Is... ****** from Fred Van Lente, David Lapham and Rekcah Comics goes silent for issue #21 in 2027, just like G.I. Joe once did
Article Summary
- The Future Is ****** #21 goes silent in January 2027, with Fred Van Lente and David Lapham embracing a wordless issue.
- The Future Is echoes G.I. Joe #21’s legendary Silent Interlude, with issue 21 used as a direct homage point.
- Silent comics history runs through Batman, Hawkeye, New X-Men, Ninjak, DC Silent Tales, and Kevin O’Neill’s final work.
- Rekcah Comics positions The Future Is #20 as a bold new jumping-on point before the special silent issue #21 arrives.
Batman has returned to silence more than once. John Byrne and Jim Aparo's Batman #434 (1989) is often cited as an early mainstream superhero example, with almost no dialogue as Gotham reacts to the apparent death of the Dark Knight. Later entries include Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason's Batman #18, Tom King, Lee Weeks, and Jorge Fornés on Batman #67, and the 2025 Detective Comics #1100 lead story by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín. More recently, Matt Fraction and Matteo Scalera dialled the words way back in Batman #13 during the Bad Seeds event, Fraction bringing the same instincts he used on Hawkeye #11 (the Pizza Dog issue) with David Aja, one of the best single Marvel issues of the century as it tells a crime story almost entirely through the dog's sensory diagrams, pictograms, and the occasional snatch of human speech that barely registers. Marvel's 2002 "'Nuff Said" month produced a batch of dialogue-free (or nearly so) issues across the line, including a memorable New X-Men by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. Valiant's Ninjak #22 by Matt Kindt and CAFU directly nodded to the G.I. Joe classic, and I compared the two. Gustavo Duarte's DC Silent Tales (originally Speechless before a trademark issue forced a rename) delivered short, wordless comedy strips about the Justice League and friends. More recently, the late Kevin O'Neill's final project, Silent Pictures, presented two new wordless stories in a slipcased pair of hardcovers with an introduction by Alan Moore.
The Future Is… ****** #21 by Fred Van Lente and David Lapham in Rekcah Comics' January 2027 solicits and solicitations. You can also find all recent comic book publisher solicitations right here with this handy tag.
FUTURE IS ****** #21 (MR)
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) David Lapham, Rico Renzi (CA) Patrick Piazzalunga
DAVID LAPHAM KEEPS DRAWING THE FUTURE IS ******! David Lapham, one of the greatest comic book artists of all time, continues his epic run on THE FUTURE IS ****** with a very special issue! Hey, remember when the 21st issue of a series meant it was SILENT? Well, good times are here again in this special silent issue centered around Martina! Plus, learn to be a hacker with even more Capture The Flag challenges in each and every issue! $4.99 1/13/2027
FUTURE IS ****** #20 (MR)
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) David Lapham, Rico Renzi (CA) David Lapham
DAVID LAPHAM DRAWS THE FUTURE IS ******! David Lapham, one of the Greatest Comic Book Artists Of All Time, takes on ongoing interior art duties on THE FUTURE IS ******! That's right! The absolute legend behind STRAY BULLETS takes on drawing the world that's coming. If you've never read THE FUTURE IS ******, you're in luck! This issue acts as a BOLD NEW BEGINNING and a DONE-IN-ONE STORY to get you on board. RETAILERS – Also Available: COVER A by Simone Ragazzoni, a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Simone Ragazzoni Cover, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the David Lapham Cover (including a rare B&W Chase Variant). $4.99 12/9/2026
FUTURE IS ****** #19 (MR)
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D'Alessandro, Andrea Meloni (CA) David Lapham
THIS ISSUE: IT'S VILLAIN TIME, BABY! That's right, this issue features a look at one of our series' most popular villains, THE STRAY, and another who will alter the way you look at the title of this very series!WE'RE BRINGING ON THE BAD GUYS! ALL THIS PLUS: the SECOND variant cover presented in LAPHAM-VISION by the artistic mastermind behind STRAY BULLETS and (starting NEXT ISSUE) the new regular THE FUTURE IS ****** interior artist! Also, learn to be a hacker with Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! RETAILERS – Also Available: COVER A by Trish Fornster, a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Trish Fornster Cover, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the David Lapham Cover (including a rare B&W Chase Variant). $4.99 11/11/2026