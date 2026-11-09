Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: carnage, jessica drew, spider-woman

The Future Of Spider-Woman And Carnage From Marvel (Spoilers)

The Future of Spider-Woman and Carnage from Marvel... Jessica? Cletus? Demon? Clone? (Spider-Spoilers)

Article Summary Spider-Woman #1 sends Jessica Drew and the Carnage symbiote into a brutal New York hunt for the returning Hangman.

Jessica believes she controls Carnage, but her narration hints Spider-Woman may be losing her grip on the deadly symbiote.

Hangman’s comeback reframes his violent mission, targeting criminals again after a dark turn from vigilante to assassin.

Cletus Kasady resurfaces to reclaim Carnage, while Avengers #4 teases a future clash with Mephisto’s new Sinister Six.

Last week's Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo saw Jessica Drew, hosting a cowed Carnage symbiote, dealing with a new threat – or solution – to New York, the return of vigilante killer, Hangman.

Originally Harlan Krueger was a fanatical moviegoer who idolized movie stars of the past, developing a simplistic view of good and evil in real life, deciding that evildoers should pay for their crimes with their lives. After being court-martialed from the army for torturing prisoners of war, Krueger became a masked vigilante Hangman, executing male criminals while leaving female ones alive but imprisoned. When he later killed a woman dressed as a man, he was stabbed and killed by a film critic.

Well, it looks like somehow he's back. Expired Mephisto contract, maybe? And has been busy. And Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, freelancing as an investigator for the Daily Bugle, has a nose for a story.

She does have an advantage in this area, of course. A few more senses at her disposal courtesy of Carnage…

Whom Jessica seems to believe she controls. Though she may be quite the unreliable narrator in this regard.

And it looks like we may have a new origin for The Hangman. Or at least recent motivation for his return to killing criminals.

As it seems that Hangman has been taking care of his responsibilities… even as he switched from vigilante to assassin. And now back again…

As Hangman goes to work on the gangs that Frank Castle hasn't gotten to yet…

But as Spider-Woman is using Carnage to hunt down Hangman, it seems that someone else is looking to hunt them down as well.

Cletus Kasady, the original host of Carnage, the serial killer and the symbiote, separated and looking to get back with their exes. Will they succeed? Avengers #4 has Mephisto putting together a new Sinister Six including Carnage… and it looks more like Cletus than Jessica. But there are Carnage and Cletus clones around, of course…

Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue! $4.99 11/4/26

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Spider-Woman's 50th Anniversary celebration continues in this new series. Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet. Don't miss this electrifying first issue! $4.99 11/4/26 Spider-Woman #2 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

SPIDER-WOMAN is on the tail of HANGMAN as he tears his way through New York's criminal underground. In the heat of battle, will Jessica be able to keep CARNAGE under control, or will the bloodbath give it the strength to take over? $4.99 12/16/26

SPIDER-WOMAN is on the tail of HANGMAN as he tears his way through New York's criminal underground. In the heat of battle, will Jessica be able to keep CARNAGE under control, or will the bloodbath give it the strength to take over? $4.99 12/16/26 Spider-Woman #3 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE IS DYING TO LET LOOSE! After a bloody free-for-all against the Hangman and Tombstone's lackeys, Spider-Woman wants nothing more than to steer clear of violence to prevent the Carnage symbiote from strengthening and taking control. But trouble has a way of finding Jessica Drew, even on the most run-of-the-mill P.I. work, and Carnage is dying to let loose. 1/27/27 $4.99

CARNAGE IS DYING TO LET LOOSE! After a bloody free-for-all against the Hangman and Tombstone's lackeys, Spider-Woman wants nothing more than to steer clear of violence to prevent the Carnage symbiote from strengthening and taking control. But trouble has a way of finding Jessica Drew, even on the most run-of-the-mill P.I. work, and Carnage is dying to let loose. 1/27/27 $4.99 Avengers #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

As Spider-Man rallies a new team of heroes, in AVENGERS #4, Mephisto assembles his own legion of villains to take down this burgeoning team of Avengers. Enter Mephisto's Sinister Six, with Abomination, Sabretooth, Kraven the Hunter, Carnage, and Green Goblin (?!) all joining the devil's side. It's Hell on Earth for a sinister showdown — and for Spider-Man, everything is at stake! $4.99 2/10/27

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