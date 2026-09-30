Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Connor Kent, House Of Zod, lex luthor, lois lane, superboy prime, Tomorrow Man, Ursda, zod

The Future Of Superman At DC Comics, Revealed Today (Spoilers)

The Future Of Superman, Superboy Prime, Lex Luthor, Connor Kent and Jon Kent at DC Comics revealed today with Kingdom of Zod teases

Article Summary Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special reshapes the future of Superman at DC Comics with major resets, returns, and time-travel fallout.

Jon Kent’s future as Tomorrow Man is teased, setting up Superman Unlimited and a new father-and-son era in Metropolis.

Superboy Prime steps away, Connor Kent faces the aftermath, and Lex Luthor’s past and present plans drive new Superman threats.

DC teases the future of Superman with Brainiac, a Black Lantern ring, Legions, Ursa, and a looming House...

Today sees the publication of Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 by Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Dan Slott, Sophie Campbell, Paolo Villanelli, Bruno Frenda, and David Messina, which ends the event and sets up the future. And they had a lot to deal with, a dead General Zod who had built a Kryptonite country on Earth and used it to infect the world with a new form of Kryptonite, an Ursa back from the dead who killed Zod, then brought a young Zod back from Krypton's past to rule in his stead, a young Clark Kent/Superboy brought to the present, and Superman himself returning to Earth after trying to fix the future with a new Legion Of Super-Heroes but, thanks to Brainiac, creating a new future without a Legion at all. And Joshua Williamson, as is his want, is keen to tease the future. He's done it before, he'll do it again.

Well, eventually, everyone who shouldn't be here gets sent back to where they came from, thanks to Lena Luthor buildinga Wayback Machine for time travel, and hopefully not infected with A.I. from the future to rewrite the past so that Rob Liefeld didn't write a column about a character from the future…

As well as them remembering what they should and what they shouldn't. Including the trauma…

… one way or another. As Martian Manhunter has his own geocache of abilities…

That's a power that will never be misused, I am sure, right? So what about everyone else? All the superfolkks? And more time travellers?

Turns out the Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's future has already been written as Tomorrow Man, and he even keeps his secret identity… and Booster Gold's recommendations eeerm to play out in upcoming issues of Superman Unlimited.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #18 (W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

A NEW ERA BEGINS! SUPERMAN AND SON TAKE FLIGHT! Look! Up in the sky! It's two birds! It's two planes! It's Superman and Tomorrow Man, the father-and-son team supreme of the DC Universe! This is the perfect time to go All In on their all-new adventures! Join Clark, Lois, and Jon, along with Ma and Pa, for a Kent family poker night…which might have to hold a few hands, because the Royal Flush Gang is back in Metropolis! All this, plus new intrigue for everyone's favorite Space Amazon, Maxima, a check-in with Bibbo and Beppo, and a strange, new role for Toyman. $4.99 10/21/2026

A NEW ERA BEGINS! SUPERMAN AND SON TAKE FLIGHT! Look! Up in the sky! It's two birds! It's two planes! It's Superman and Tomorrow Man, the father-and-son team supreme of the DC Universe! This is the perfect time to go All In on their all-new adventures! Join Clark, Lois, and Jon, along with Ma and Pa, for a Kent family poker night…which might have to hold a few hands, because the Royal Flush Gang is back in Metropolis! All this, plus new intrigue for everyone's favorite Space Amazon, Maxima, a check-in with Bibbo and Beppo, and a strange, new role for Toyman. $4.99 10/21/2026 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #19 (W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

SUPERMAN: TRANSFORMED! Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's–oh dear god, what is that thing?! It's got one big eye and three tentacles, and it couldn't possibly be–but it is! That's Superman! Smack dab in the middle of an adventure with his son, Tomorrow Man, Superman finds himself transformed into the strangest alien life-form of all time! $4.99 11/18/2026

And then there's Superboy Prime. Connor Kent may not be best pleased how things went down…

But Superman and Lois Lane look like they're in a better place regarding this fourth wall breaking anomoly…

Superboy Prime is hanging up the cape for a bit, going back to work at Midtown Comics' Metropolis branch it seems. While Supergirl has a new place to hangh her cape.

And then of course there's Lex Luthor, in the past, back in the Smallville Luthor farmstead?

…and all grown up in the present, looking to claim his fatherhood of the Superclone.

It seems like there's also someone else back from the dead as well as Ursa, to deal with, as Lena looks at just what did go down with the Eradicatrix revival of Ursa.

Oh you know who that will be then? From Kneel To Zod #4, when Ursa died…

It looks like when Ursa was revived from the dead… she was still pregnant with Zod's child. So there is a Kryptronian birth to come. Maybe someone should tell Lor-Zod. And then there are glimpses from the future to discover in the classic Williamson style. Man, we could really use Booster Gold's blackboard for this…

We have a Black Lantern ring, that might be useful for bringing many folk back from the dead, not just two…

We have Brainaic playing with his Legion Of Super-Heroes futures, each trapped in a different bottle…

The Eradicatrix tech being used by Lena Luthor on another cosmic squiid of sorts, and then, oh yes.

Looks like we have a House Of Zero upon us, under an eclipse… OH. Eclipso? More, much more still to be devined…

Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 by Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Dan Slott, Sophie Campbell, Paolo Villanelli, Bruno Frenda, David Messina

This is it! The startling conclusion to "Kingdom of Zod." The Kryptonite Kingdom has fallen. The only way to stop the war comes with great costs and shocks! Supergirl versus Ursa! Superman versus Zod! The Super-Force against Zod's army! The Super-Family will never be the same after this issue! $5.99 9/30/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!