Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dragonproof, dragons, graphic novel, kickstarter

The Great Dragon Conspiracy Of Dragonproof, A 17-Page Preview

The Great Dragon Conspiracy Of Dragonproof, by Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli from Ahoy Comics on Kickstarter, a 17 page preview

Article Summary The Great Dragon Conspiracy Of Dragonproof begins as Ashleigh Cole finds a dying dragon tied to a U.S. military secret.

Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli’s Dragonproof blends dragons, government conspiracies, action and heartfelt humour.

The Ahoy Comics graphic novel is now on Kickstarter after its New York Comic Con announcement and early preview drop.

Dragonproof follows Ash’s transformation as she hears dragon voices and fights to free captives from a covert program.

Dragonproof is a new graphic novel about dragons and government conspiracies, written by Eric Palicki and drawn by Giulia Lalli, and has now launched on Kickstarter for publication by Ahoy Comics, announced at New York Comic Con… and dropping pages all over the place. And has currently raised $5,514 against a $6,000 goal from 145 backers with 26 days to go…

Dragonproof follows Ashleigh Cole, a directionless twentysomething whose life takes a sharp turn on an ill-fated camping trip in the Pacific Northwest. She stumbles across a dying dragon in the woods — its hide riddled with bullet wounds and marked with U.S. military tattoos. Convinced it was a hallucination, Ash returns to her ordinary life… until she starts developing oddly dragonlike characteristics of her own. Compelled by voices in her head, she sets out to free other captive dragons from a shadowy government organisation intent on turning the creatures into weapons. It's funny, heartfelt, and packed with action. And here are pages one to four…

And courtesy of AIPT, Comics Beat and IGN, here are a few more… pages 5-8…

… pages 12-16…

And pages 17-20… which suggests there are pages 9-11 hanging around on the scrounge somewhere out there…

Dragonproof by Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli

Somewhere in the Pacific Northwest on an ill-fate camping trip, Ashleigh Cole stumbles upon a dying dragon in the woods, its hide peppered with bullet wounds and tattooed with U.S. military markings. Ash returns to her mundane life, convinced her experience in the woods was all just a hallucination—until she begins to display some oddly dragonlike characteristics herself. Compelled by voices in her mind, Ash undertakes a mission to rescue other captive dragons and help the mythical creatures escape—but the shadowy government organization determined to turn them into weapons of mass destruction has other plans. Funny, heartfelt, and action-packed, DRAGONPROOF will appeal to adult readers who grew up on Buffy and Gargoyles and capture the imagination of post-YA readers of The Fourth Wing, ACOTAR, and more.

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