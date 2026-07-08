Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Firehawk, firestorm, jeff lemire

The Grooming Of Firestorm in The Fury Of Firestorm #4 (Spoilers)

More on the grooming of Firestorm... and of Firehawk, in The Fury Of Firestorm #4 by Jeff Lemire and Rafael de Latorre (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Fury of Firestorm #4 ties Firestorm’s origin to Doomsday Clock and DC’s revised history through the Supermen Project.

Martin Stein admits he groomed Ronnie Raymond into becoming Firestorm as part of a government-controlled superhuman plan.

Firestorm was also meant to infiltrate superhero teams, expanding the conspiracy around his creation.

Firehawk’s origin is recast as part of Stein’s wider manipulation.

Today's The Fury of Firestorm #4 by Jeff Lemire and Rafael de Latorre continues to join the history of Firestorm with that seen in Doomsday Clock and the New History Of The DC Universe, as Professor Martin Stein confesses all to Firehawk.

The Supermen Project, a parallel to the Manhattan Project, just responsible for even bigger weapons of mass destruction.

Scientists who, with the Supermen Project, confirmed the conspiracy theory that the US Government was deeply involved in creating the superhero and supervillain characters that populate the world, mostly in the USA.

Specifically, that Firestorm was a creation of such a programme, despite the objections of Ronnie Raymond. One of many heroes created this way.

And as much a part of the DC Universe as any other.

Across the decades, but at a price…

And using very specific language in that charge…

… but also language that Martin Stein had used himself. Professor Martin Stein groomed Ronnie Raymond to turn them both into a government-controlled superbeing, to be named Firestorm.

And giving the suggestion that others were formed in similar ways, but also an espionage activity to embed Firestorm amongst the other superhero teams. But there are more as well. And Firehawk has her own questions to ask.

Firehawk was created by Gerry Conway and George Tuska in 1983, as cast member Lorraine Reilly, daughter of Senator Walter Reilly, was kidnapped by billionaire Henry Hewitt to duplicate the experiment that created Firestorm.

And recalled again today, by Professor Stein, as being the one who was really behind it all. He used the people who thought they were doing it for themselves.

This gave her similar abilities without requiring her to merge with another person, as Firestorm does. But also cemented the romantic relationship between Ronnie and Lorraine as Firestorm and Firehawk.

Because that was all part of the plan as well… Lorraine was groomed just as much as Ronnie was. The Fury of Firestorm #4 by Jeff Lemire, Rafael de Latorre, is published today by DC Comics.

The Fury of Firestorm #4 by Jeff Lemire, Rafael de Latorre

Lorraine has tracked down Dr. Martin Stein, but what she learns in the process could mean the end of Firestorm and Ronnie Raymond! 7/8/2026 $3.99

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