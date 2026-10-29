Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Harry Lucey, MLJ

The Hangman's Solo Series Debut Becomes Special Comics #1, at Auction

Dive into the unusual circumstances behind Special Comics #1, the series launch of the Hangman, one of MLJ's best-remembered superheroes.

Article Summary Hangman’s solo debut began as The Hangman Comics before MLJ abruptly retitled it Special Comics #1 in 1941.

Born from the Comet’s death, the Hangman delivered one of the Golden Age’s darkest origins and strongest revenge setups.

Special Comics #1 recaps the Hangman origin, launches his special case files, and features Harry Lucey and Paul Reinman art.

A one-issue MLJ anomaly, Special Comics #1 later became Hangman Comics #2 and remains a scarce, overlooked key debut.

The series launch of the Hangman, a uniquely dark character from the Golden Age of comics, saw its title change between MLJ's early editorial announcements and its scheduled publication. An editorial in Pep Comics #24 announced The Hangman Comics, due around Christmas, along with a new team for the Shield's and Wizard's young partners. Then, Pep Comics #25 promoted the book as Special Comics. The reason for that revision is unknown, but Special Comics #1 delivered a recap of the best character origin of the Golden Age with the Hangman's debut prompted by the death of his brother, the Comet, and then dives straight into the vengeance with the Hangman's special case files. The issue has excellent cover and art by Harry Lucey alongside Paul Reinman's Boy Buddies adventures.

The Hangman's Solo Debut Under Another Name

The Hangman had begun as a replacement for a hero MLJ had killed. Introduced in Pep Comics #17, Bob Dickering took up crime-fighting after the murder of his brother John, the Comet. In the inside-front-cover bulletin in Pep Comics #19, the publisher acknowledged some reader controversy over the Comet's death , but interestingly, defended its decision because he had unintentionally killed a police officer: "Let me remind you that the Comet did commit a murder. Although unintentional, an officer of the law was killed. Retribution caught up with John Dickering, and he paid the supreme penalty."

In Pep Comics #21, the Joe Higgins bulletin thanked readers for the thousands of letters they received and praised the Hangman's reception. MLJ's promotional account of that response led into the announcement in Pep Comics #24, which said the presses were running on The Hangman Comics. Given that Pep Comics #24 hit newsstands two weeks before Special Comics #1, according to copyright records, the presses may not have been running at the time of that writing, which does seem to imply that the title change decision was very last-minute. The bulletin in Pep Comics #25 referred back to the announcement in issue #24 but repeatedly called the magazine Special Comics, linking it to the heroes' "special cases."

Meanwhile, MLJ had introduced a character in stark contrast to the Hangman. In Pep Comics #22, the Joe Higgins bulletin explained Archie's arrival as a response to grim times and the need for laughter. Special Comics #1 carries a full-page advertisement for Jackpot Comics #4, with Archie appearing among MLJ's established characters. The series would continue as Hangman Comics with issue #2, leaving Special Comics as a one-issue title.

The CGC census lists 29 Universal copies, including one at 7.0 and six higher. An important and often overlooked Golden Age solo character series launch, there's a Special Comics #1 (MLJ, 1941) CGC FN/VF 7.0 with off-white to white pages up for auction at the November 5, 2026 Golden Age Century Comics Showcase Auction VI #40378.

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