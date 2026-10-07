Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight, Midnight X-Men, storm

The History Of The Midnight X-Men… An Elaborate What If? (Spoiler)

The History Of The Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte... is it all an elaborate What If? (Spoiler)

Article Summary The History Of The Midnight X-Men traces Storm’s 1982 Dracula encounter and asks if Midnight X-Men is that dark turn realized.

Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte build a Marvel Midnight Universe ruled by mutant vampires, pacts and uneasy peace.

Midnight X-Men #1 reveals Bishop Nightcrawler, Cardinal Stryker, Magneto and Cyclops in a fractured post-infection timeline.

The peace must hold as humans, mutants, vampires and empyres clash, with Hope’s return threatening all-out war.

Once upon a time, in Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz from 1982, forty-five years ago, Storm underwent a bit of a transformation.

After a street attack that was a lot more than it seemed.

It was all part of the great temptation… with Storm being called by the best-known vampire of all.

And as the infection set in, physically and mentally, she got a house call.

And welcomed Dracula into the X-Men Mansion, revealing his plans to sire her as a vampire…

… one who also had the command of the elements to add to her potential vampire status.

And as the transformation began, it was down to Kitty Pryde, who had read every vampire book ever at that point, to provide the opposition.

But as the X-Men fought and were defeated (though with this most memorable moment from Nightcrawler)…

… it seems that Storm had not yet truly turned to the dark side.

And eventually Dracula's hold on her is defeated…

… and she is cured of vampirism for good. Kinda. Ish.

But the storyline reoccurred and was revisited a number of times. Such as X-Men Annual #6 also by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz..

Including a couple of parallel versions of her where she remained a vampire, known as Bloodstorm.

But today we have Midnight X-Men #1. As the Purifiers of the Vatican visit Bishop Kurt Wagner in New York. (Nightcrawler truly believes), with Cardinal Stryker, William Stryker having found his new calling.

The Reverend William Stryker was a former sergeant and a devout Christian minister, and harbours an intense hatred for mutants, often leading campaigns against them. The character debuted in the 1982 graphic novel X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills, by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson.

As well as giving us the word that Magma had also taken holy orders. There's a lot of it going around. Nova Roma is a fictional Marvel hidden city in the Amazon Jungle of Brazil, South America, founded by an outpost of Ancient Rome, where they still speak Latin. And where the New Mutant Magma came from, first appearing in 1983.

William Stryker's Crusade and the Purifiers have returned in this new form. William Styker always has a crusade, from mutants, now to vampires, and especially mutant vampires.

But this is now. 2026. What has happened in the Marvel Midnight Universe since?

Is this a What If… Storm became a full vampire. Potentially earlier than the temptation in Uncanny X-Men, as she drinks the Jean Grey Phoenix dry.

Most of Midnight X-Men #1 takes place yesterday, with the return of journalist Trish Tilby from the Morrison/Quitely run. And a Magneto with an Asteroid M fragment in a jar, maybe? And the knowledge that it has been nine years since this infection of Storm and everything that followed.

There are vampires, there are mutants, there are mutant vampires, there are humans… and they all have their own factions.

Such as the Reaver vampires who sleep in coffins that cannot be broken into…

Then there is the House of X, run by Magneto with his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants types.

Toad, Unus, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch and his daughter, Polaris. No Mastermind though…

There are the empyres, mutant vampires, with Gambit, Psylock, Glob and Empath…

There are humans, mutants, humans who don't know they are mutants, and empyres that can smell they are. Even when vampire Reavers can't,

And then there are the X-Men. Or should that be X-Man? A rogue agent, operating independently, it's Cyclops. Though he has his own tragic history…

Did Cyclops see the death of Jean Grey at the hands of Storm? And everyone else?

Stryker said the thing! Stryker said the thing! And a statue of Exodus, the 12th-century nobleman from medieval France, sent to fight in the Crusades, whose mutant powers were awakened and enhanced further by Apocalypse to become his champion. Entombed for thousands of years, he joined Magneto's Acolytes as his right-hand man for the cause of mutant supremacy.

Is he strangling Professor Xavier here? Is that worthy of a Catholic statue celebration? Or is this from the Crusades themselves?

And it is revealed that Bishop Nightcrawler remains friends with the empyre Storm and, indeed, is under his protection, just as he is protected by the Catholic Church. It is just one of the many agreements in play here.

The compact. Four words. That keeps an equilibrium going in the Midnight Universe.

Without it, there would be all-out war, killing everyone.

"The peace must hold" Repeated throughout the comic.

A mantra for the way things are. There are territories, there are actions and reprisals, what is acceptable, what is not, a pragmatic fudge of an agreement that stops the worst from happening…

And might the actions of the Catholic Church break that compact, that compromise, that peace? Or could Cyclops do it single-handedly… now that he has found hope?

Right now, mutantism is something hidden, experimented on in the Midnight Universe…

…what if it broke cover, bringing all the vampires out, to boot.

Might it be too much even for Cthulu Galactus to snack upon?

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are all published by Marvel Comics tomorrow… or at midnight tonight at participating comic book stores.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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