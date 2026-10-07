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The History Of The Midnight X-Men… An Elaborate What If? (Spoiler)

The History Of The Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte... is it all an elaborate What If? (Spoiler)

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Article Summary

  • The History Of The Midnight X-Men traces Storm’s 1982 Dracula encounter and asks if Midnight X-Men is that dark turn realized.
  • Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte build a Marvel Midnight Universe ruled by mutant vampires, pacts and uneasy peace.
  • Midnight X-Men #1 reveals Bishop Nightcrawler, Cardinal Stryker, Magneto and Cyclops in a fractured post-infection timeline.
  • The peace must hold as humans, mutants, vampires and empyres clash, with Hope’s return threatening all-out war.

Once upon a time, in Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz from 1982, forty-five years ago, Storm underwent a bit of a transformation.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

After a street attack that was a lot more than it seemed.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

It was all part of the great temptation… with Storm being called by the best-known vampire of all.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

And as the infection set in, physically and mentally, she got a house call.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

And welcomed Dracula into the X-Men Mansion, revealing his plans to sire her as a vampire…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

… one who also had the command of the elements to add to her potential vampire status.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

And as the transformation began, it was down to Kitty Pryde, who had read every vampire book ever at that point, to provide the opposition.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

But as the X-Men fought and were defeated (though with this most memorable moment from Nightcrawler)…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

… it seems that Storm had not yet truly turned to the dark side.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

And eventually Dracula's hold on her is defeated…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

… and she is cured of vampirism for good. Kinda. Ish.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Uncanny X-Men #159 by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz

But the storyline reoccurred and was revisited a number of times. Such as X-Men Annual #6 also by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz..

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
X-Men Annual #6

Including a couple of parallel versions of her where she remained a vampire, known as Bloodstorm.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?

But today we have Midnight X-Men #1. As the Purifiers of the Vatican visit Bishop Kurt Wagner in New York. (Nightcrawler truly believes), with Cardinal Stryker, William Stryker having found his new calling.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

The Reverend William Stryker was a former sergeant and a devout Christian minister, and harbours an intense hatred for mutants, often leading campaigns against them. The character debuted in the 1982 graphic novel X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills, by Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

As well as giving us the word that Magma had also taken holy orders. There's a lot of it going around. Nova Roma is a fictional Marvel hidden city in the Amazon Jungle of Brazil, South America, founded by an outpost of Ancient Rome, where they still speak Latin. And where the New Mutant Magma came from, first appearing in 1983.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

William Stryker's Crusade and the Purifiers have returned in this new form. William Styker always has a crusade, from mutants, now to vampires, and especially mutant vampires.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

But this is now. 2026. What has happened in the Marvel Midnight Universe since?

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Is this a What If… Storm became a full vampire. Potentially earlier than the temptation in Uncanny X-Men, as she drinks the Jean Grey Phoenix dry.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Most of Midnight X-Men #1 takes place yesterday, with the return of journalist Trish Tilby from the Morrison/Quitely run. And a Magneto with an Asteroid M fragment in a jar, maybe? And the knowledge that it has been nine years since this infection of Storm and everything that followed.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

There are vampires, there are mutants, there are mutant vampires, there are humans… and they all have their own factions.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Such as the Reaver vampires who sleep in coffins that cannot be broken into…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Then there is the House of X, run by Magneto with his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants types.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Toad, Unus, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch and his daughter, Polaris. No Mastermind though…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

There are the empyres, mutant vampires, with Gambit, Psylock, Glob and Empath…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

There are humans, mutants, humans who don't know they are mutants, and empyres that can smell they are. Even when vampire Reavers can't,

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

And then there are the X-Men. Or should that be X-Man? A rogue agent, operating independently, it's Cyclops. Though he has his own tragic history…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Did Cyclops see the death of Jean Grey at the hands of Storm? And everyone else?

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Stryker said the thing! Stryker said the thing! And a statue of Exodus, the 12th-century nobleman from medieval France, sent to fight in the Crusades, whose mutant powers were awakened and enhanced further by Apocalypse to become his champion. Entombed for thousands of years, he joined Magneto's Acolytes as his right-hand man for the cause of mutant supremacy.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Is he strangling Professor Xavier here? Is that worthy of a Catholic statue celebration? Or is this from the Crusades themselves?

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

And it is revealed that Bishop Nightcrawler remains friends with the empyre Storm and, indeed, is under his protection, just as he is protected by the Catholic Church. It is just one of the many agreements in play here.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

The compact. Four words. That keeps an equilibrium going in the Midnight Universe.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Without it, there would be all-out war, killing everyone.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

"The peace must hold" Repeated throughout the comic.

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

A mantra for the way things are. There are territories, there are actions and reprisals, what is acceptable, what is not, a pragmatic fudge of an agreement that stops the worst from happening…

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

And might the actions of the Catholic Church break that compact, that compromise, that peace? Or could Cyclops do it single-handedly… now that he has found hope?

The History Of The Midnight X-Men... Is It A What If?
Midnight X-Men #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte

Right now, mutantism is something hidden, experimented on in the Midnight Universe…

The Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc

…what if it broke cover, bringing all the vampires out, to boot.

The Origin Of The New Midnight Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Midnight Spider-Man #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc

Might it be too much even for Cthulu Galactus to snack upon?

The Characters Within The Midnight Fantastic Four (Spoilers)
Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker

Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight Fantastic Four #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 are all published by Marvel Comics tomorrow… or at midnight tonight at participating comic book stores.

  • MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1
    Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
    AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2
    Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
    Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99
  • MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3
    Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
    NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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