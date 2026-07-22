Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hot toys, hulk

The Hulk Gets Bigger with New Spider-Man: Brand New Day 1/6th Figure

A new 1/6th-scale action figure is on the way from Hot Toys: the Hulk from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a massive Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk 1/6 figure, bringing the Savage Hulk back to the MCU spotlight.

The 21-inch Hulk collectible features a new silicone body, lifelike musculature, seamless articulation, and realistic skin detail.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk likeness includes two face plates, rolling eyeballs, interchangeable hands, and a movie-themed base.

Hot Toys’ ambitious Hulk figure is expected in 2027, with fans able to RSVP now ahead of upcoming pre-order details.

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the MCU's biggest upcoming releases, and Hot Toys is already preparing collectors with an impressive new Savage Hulk sixth-scale figure. Inspired by Hulk's appearance in the upcoming film, the collectible stands an imposing 21 inches tall and features an all-new silicone body that delivers incredibly lifelike musculature and seamless articulation. The updated portrait captures Mark Ruffalo's likeness in Hulk form while showcasing realistic skin textures, prominent veins, subtle chest hair, and gray streaks throughout his hair to enhance on-screen realism.

Although the figure focuses primarily on Hulk's massive presence, collectors will still receive several interchangeable hands, an alternate portrait, Hot Toys' rolling eyeball system, and a movie-themed display base inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The oversized sculpt and premium materials make this one of Hot Toys' most ambitious Hulk releases to date, and it will pair perfectly with the upcoming Brand New Day 1/6 scale Spider-Man and Punisher figures. Pre-orders have not yet opened, but fans can RSVP through Sideshow Collectibles ahead of its anticipated 2027 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 1/6th Scale Hulk Collectible Figure

"The Savage Hulk has returned to smash his way into a brand-new era! Shedding the restraints of his controlled persona, Bruce Banner fully unleashes his inner beast, bringing the raw fury of the Green Goliath back to the streets. Making an earth-shaking appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Hulk will prove once again why he is one of the most formidable forces in the universe. To celebrate his epic return, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the towering 1/6th scale Hulk Collectible Figure."

"Capturing the authentic likeness of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, the figure includes a newly crafted head sculpt with meticulously sculpted black short hair and two interchangeable face plates — a fiercely clenched-teeth expression and an intimidating roaring expression. Both faces are equipped with separate rolling eyeballs, allowing collectors to adjust his furious gaze."

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