The Lab Leak Theory & Janet Replacing Harley? Poison Ivy #10 Spoilers In last month's Poison Ivy #9, Ivy and Harley Quinn reunited, to the vague annoyance of Poison Ivy's roommate "Janet From HR".

I say "rescued" but it was the chemical plant that Ivy destroyed, killing everyone else in it. Janet only survived because she looked a bit like Harley Quinn. It all happened back in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special #1 that started this iteration of Poison Ivy, written by G Willow Wilson, off.

Killing off everyone on the planet, who don't look like Harley Quinn, at least. And aren't called Janet. Thankfully, Ivy has mellowed a little since.

And in tomorrow's Poison Ivy #10, as the series heads into ongoing series, and Harley Quinn leaves Poison Ivy's bed and heads back to Gotham, someone else pops in.

Not only is Poison Ivy now sleeping with Janet From HR – which one might have thought could have been an HR issue in and of itself – but she probably outs herself as a supporter of the Lab Leak theory. Poison Ivy, the FBI and John Stewart.

Poison Ivy #10 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

Before Ivy embarks on her trip back to Gotham, our verdant villainess sets her sights on a fungus-loving Hollywood celebrity with a lifestyle brand and spa that's raising some major red flags on Ivy's radar. All this because poor Janet from HR wanted to have some R&R before the car ride back east! Aw jeez!

IT'S THE ISSUE YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! That's right! Ya girl Harley Quinn—doctor, fashionista, heroic criminal, criminally insane clown, and Poison Ivy's girlfriend—has arrived on the West Coast to spend some quality time with her number-one squeeze! What sort of wildly lascivious and lavishly ludicrous madcap mayhem will the DCU's favorite couple get up to? Featuring the return of series artist Marcio Takara and an assortment of utterly mouthwatering variant covers by some of the most delectable artists around, from iconic Harley Quinn artist Terry Dodson to incoming Harley Quinn artist Sweeney Boo, as well as Dan Mora, Rian Gonzales, and Mindy Lee! You won't want to miss a single bit of it—we guarantee it!

