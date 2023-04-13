The Last of Us Season 2 & Part II in The Daily LITG, 13th April 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as which comic book folk are celebrating their birthday today.
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Last of Us S02 Straying from Part II "Wouldn't Make Sense": Pascal
- Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Shatner & The Twitter Beef That Wasn't
- Future Of The X-Men Prophesied In X-Men #21 – Fall Of X Spoilers
- Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok's Creator Owned Comic Instead Of 3 Jokers II
- Marvel's Avengers July 2023 Solicits Introduce The Ashen Combine
- R2-D2 Gets An Upgraded Star Wars: The Black Series Figure from Hasbro
- Recasting The Krakoan Five For The Sins Of Sinister (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Becomes An Edition Of Monopoly
- Immortal X-Men & X-Men Red's Fall Of X August 2023 Solicits
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Terry Matalas Explains Why OG Cast Is MIA
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- World's Finest: Teen Titans by Mark Waid & Emanuela Lupacchino
- Mark Waid & Bryan Hitch on DC's Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor
- The Fantastic Four As Weapons Of Mass Destruction (#6 Spoilers)
- Does Superman Believe In Hell? We Ask The Question
- An Invasion Of Alaska In Captain America: Cold War (Spoilers)
- Hope Larson Sells The Absolute Value of Verity Graphic Novel
- Chip Zdarsky's Batman & Daredevil in The Daily LITG, 12th April 2023
LITG one year ago, Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts
- Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number 6 Jayme
- DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
- Frank Cho May Have The Most "Outrage" Comics Sketch Cover Ever
- Rob Liefeld Changed Look Of Sgt Flag After JMS' Concerns
- Who Approves Of Superman's New Boyfriend And Who Does Not? (Spoilers)
- Buying DC Comics From Warner Bros.'s Junk Pile
- How Each Green Lantern Will Look Going Forward (Spoilers)
- Dan DiDio To CB Cebulski At Fan Expo Philadelphia – "F— Marvel!"
- Dan DiDio Running New Frank Miller Publishing Business
- Jon Kent Superman Comes Out To Lois Lane Tomorrow? (Spoilers)
- New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)
- Zac Thompson & Eoin Marrow's Comic Announced, The Brother Of All Men
- Jennifer Camper Q&A For No Straight Lines, The Rise Of Queer Comics
- Bad Idea Publishes Bunsen Beaver 2, But Only for First Pin Collectors
- Ram V, Rafael Albuquerque, Dave Stewart On A Dark Knight Comic?
- Miracle Molly Joins Birds Of Prey in Batman Urban Legends
- Sparrow Number 6 In The Daily LITG, 12th April 2022
LITG two years ago, Rorschach and Heroes Reborn Spoilers
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Fan Vote Arrives From Hasbro
- Five Massive Spoilers For Marvel Comics' Heroes Reborn
- Marvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote
- Rorschach #7 May Be The Maddest Comic Of The Year (Spoilers)
- Cornering The Market On Sales Of Amazing Spider-Man #1 For $17
- Jeopardy Fans, Celebrities Unite to Help Make LeVar Burton Next Host
- Better Call Saul Writer Reveals Everything About Season 6- Sorta?
- Powerpuff: Meet The CW's Live-Action Blossom, Bubbles & Buttercup
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Had Its Dark Knight Moment [OPINION]
- Rick and Morty: When DMX, Rick & Summer Beat The Devil, A Nazi, More
- David LaFuente and Cherish Chen Guest-Star On Radiant Black #6
- Dark Horse And Blizzard Have The Art of Overwatch Volume 2
- From Dick Grayson To Mamo – Sas Milledge's New Comic From Boom
- Attack on Titan's Apocalyptic Climax is Part of a Common Trend
- Cycling Into London As Comic Shops Open For The First Time This Year
- Patrick Meaney, Jeff Edwards, Mohsen Ashraf's Syphon at Image Comics
- New York Times Diary Cartoonist Agnes Lee Sells 49 Days Graphic Novel
- Bizard, The Bear Wizard, a New Young Graphic Novel by Chrissie Krebs
- Cornering The Market On Sales Of Amazing Spider-Man #1 For $17
- When Lewis Carroll – And Humpty Dumpty – Created The Portmanteau
- English Comic Shops Open Up – The Daily LITG, 12th April 2021
LITG three years ago, WWE, Boris, and the return of comics in May
Two years ago, people still loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it was all about bringing the direct market back. Boris Johnson, out of intensive care, had been reading Tintin comics in bed and thanking his nurses by name. I thought that deserved commemorating.
- WWE Admits On-Air Talent Tested Positive for COVID-19
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Latest Rumors Suggest The Next WWE 2K Games Is Canceled
- New Comics Coming to Stores Sooner Than We Thought – Mid May?
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Spawn Original Action Figure Kickstarter Clears $1 Million in One Day
- Comic Book Retailers Plans to Fix the Direct Market When It Returns
- Diamond Not to Distribute New Comics Until August at the Earliest?
LITG four years ago – Rise Of The Skywalker
There was a time when we didn't know what the final Star Wars movie would be called. We found out three years ago, while I was in Paris, just as Notre Dame was about to burn down as well. Seems a lot longer ago, doesn't it?
- 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Title, Trailer Revealed During Star Wars Celebration Chicago
- Saga Will End With Issue #108; Plus: The Cover to that 1,400 Page TPB
- Kevin Feige Details Marvel Disney+ Offerings, Confirms MCU Tie-Ins
- LIVE From 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Panel At Star Wars Celebration Chicago [SWCC]
- Prodigal Sun: Another Marvel Crossover Launching in July
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ed Brisson, writer of Old Man Logan, Peter Panzerfaust, Prophet, Sheltered, Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, Cluster.
- Michael Georgiou, writer-artist of Elemental Micah.
- Dennis Janke, Superman inker
- Topper Helmers, artist on Airlock and Weird War Tales.
- Neil Edwards, artist on Assassin's Creed, Dark Avengers, Fantastic Four
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.